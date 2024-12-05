NLE Choppa is clarifying comments he made that had people questioning the rapper’s sexuality. While appearing on Yung Miami’s series Caresha Please, the 22-year-old was asked if he’s bisexual. “Uh, nah,” he responded. “It’s plenty of respect for those who [are bisexual] but I love women when it comes to intimacy,” he added, noting, “Me personally, I love them extremely.”

He is however an ally for the LGBTQ+ community. “I’m appreciative of it. I’m appreciative of it,” he said, thanking queer fans for their support of his music. “I love all people, though. I love bisexual males, I love gay males. I don’t mind them. They don’t do anything to discomfort my space [but] when it comes to my preference when I’m laying it low down, women.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As to why he’s public about being an ally, he says it’s all about showing what acceptance looks like. “We are told not to show love to people because they walk a different life. Who taught that s–t? Who taught that people are supposed to show hate in any instance? God don’t do that? God is love. He would never. What would God do?”

This isn’t his first time showing his support to the LGBTQ+ community. This spring, he gave fans a shout-out online. “I’m noticing the LGBTQ+ community showing so much love to ‘Slut Me Out 2’ And I Simply Want To Say Thank You..” he wrote at the time on X. “IDC what’s normalized as a rapper, I was raised to F*ck with who f*ck with you! So thank y’all for appreciating my craft.. My music For ALL we do NO Discrimination.”

In September, he performed at the Atlanta Black Pride Month events. “As a ‘rapper’ we’ve been washed to move opposite of love, as I’ve grown to an ‘artist’ I’ve learned to appreciate whoever LOVES your art,” he captioned his performance post at the time. “I pray this post makes a difference and bring comfort to people to open there [sic] mind & heart! We all fight ACCEPTANCE no matter who & what’s your battle. God is love and love brings Unity. I am a heterosexual male and if you are that and you know that then what’s the issue? God bless.”