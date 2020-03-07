Post Malone: 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Daughter Bonnie Chapman Worried for Rapper After Recent Concert Videos

Bonnie Chapman, daughter of Dog The Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman and the late Beth Chapman, was among the Post Malone fans reaching out to the artist this week. A collection of videos from the "Circles" singer's Runaway tour went viral this week, as fans raised concerns about his well-being. During his Friday night show in Memphis, Malone insisted he is doing well and is feeling "the best I've ever f— felt in my life."

"[Post Malone] Hey [I love you] please be ok," Chapman wrote on Twitter.

"I really hope he's okay," one of Chapman's followers replied. "Even if he's not I hope he knows there's tons of people he could turn [to]."

Chapman also retweeted one of the concerning videos. She shared a meme showing two cats hugging, with one labeled "Post Malone" and another "all of my love, support and adoration."

Over the past week, several videos from Malone's most recent Runaway Tour stops have gone viral among his fans, with many suggesting they show him slurring his words, falling on stage and his eyes rolling in the back of his head. Fans shared videos and messages with the hashtag "Help Posty."

"Post Malone has been acting strange and inebriated at his shows," reads one tweet Chapman shared. "Ppl are fearing that this behavior is from drugs and alcohol. even if you don't like Post Malone pls don't cheer this on. he clearly needs help and ignoring it only leads to tragedies. remember Amy Winehouse."

On Friday, Malone interrupted his performance at FedEx Forum in Memphis to address the concerns.

"People have been asking me if I’m OK or on heavy drugs. I'm not on drugs and I feel the best I've ever f— felt in my whole life," the 24-year-old performer said, reports the Commercial Appeal. "That's why I can bust my a— for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—... Anybody that's concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f— fantastic."

Malone has not commented on the controversy on social media yet.

The singer, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, is now promoting his third album Hollywood's Bleeding. Earlier this year, his song "Sunflower," which was used in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and features Swae Lee, was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys.

As for Chapman, she is the youngest daughter of Dog and Beth, who died in June 2019 following a battle with cancer. Her YouTube channel, where she shares makeup tutorials and reviews, has more has 2,600 subscribers.

