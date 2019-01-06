Post Malone Fans Reach out After Rapper Posts Concerning Message

Post Malone’s fans reached out after the “Rockstar” rapper posted a concerning tweet, in which he asked his fans to to “let me live.”

“If y’all are actually my fans and friends and love me and want me to be mentally stable, can y’all please let me live? I’m trying my best here. That’s all I can do,” the 23-year-old performer tweeted Sunday morning.

It is not clear what specific messages Malone was referring to, but it only encouraged more fans to reach out to him to show their support.

“I love and respect [you] so much, some people just don’t get privacy or even struggle to accept the fact you’re human,” one person wrote.

“It’s a shame you even had to say this,” added another. “I think certain people forget you’re human [to be honest] and that they really need to be mindful in how their actions may affect you. Just do you Austin and take as much time needed to mentally heal. Your TRUE FAN’S will wait as long as it takes.”

“This makes me so sad,” another fan wrote, adding a sad emoji. “I’m sorry that you’re feeling this way right now. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if your happy, then I’m happy for you. Take time to be in a good place mentally. I really worry about you when I see you looking like your struggling. Love you.”

Post, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, has not responded to any of the messages of encouragement or published any new tweets since the original tweet.

He is also not the only celebrity feeling the weight of constant online harassment. In December, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson shared an unsettling message in which he wrote, “I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore.” Davidson also called the Internet “evil” in an interview last summer.

The rapper is coming off an incredibly successful 2018 that saw the release of his second album, Beerbongs & Bentleys. The album and the hits “Rockstar” and “Better Now” earned him four Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. However, he has also faced constant criticism online for his work and survived two near-death experiences weeks apart in August and September when he was involved in a car crash and an emergency plane landing.

It was also a difficult year for Post’s colleagues after the death of Mac Miller in September from a drug overdose. Post paid tribute to Miller with a “RIP Mac Miller” shirt during a performance a few days after the news.

“God f—ing dammit. You were such an incredible person,” Post tweeted after Miller’s death. “You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I f—ing love you mac.”

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions