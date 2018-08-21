Post Malone Says ‘I Need a Beer’ in New Video After Emergency Landing

Rapper Post Malone had two things on his mind as he exited a private plane following an emergency landing on Tuesday: beer and wine.

The 23-year-old rapper was on board a private jet leaving New Jersey on Tuesday morning. He was bound for London where he has a show scheduled later this week, but the aircraft’s tires blew up on takeoff. The plane was forced to circle for hours to burn off fuel before safely making an emergency landing in New Windsor, New York. As he left the plane, a reporter from TMZ asked Malone if he had been nervous during the harrowing ordeal.

“Oh my god, I hate flying in general and … I don’t even know what to say, man,” Post said. “I’m shook.”

Malone also showered praise on the pilot for bringing the plane in safely, along with the rest of the crew.

“Hell yeah, there’s one hell of a team on that aircraft,” he said. “We’re here. We’re here on earth and I need a beer, and I need … some wine, at the same time, mixed together.”



Malone made an equally cavalier comment on Twitter, especially after he saw how the world had reacted while he was in the air.

“I landed guys,” he tweeted. “Thank you for your prayers. Can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F— you. But not today.”

Malone’s flight flew over the tri-state area for hours trying to lighten its fuel tank and reduce the risk of combustion or explosion. Finally, it was directed to New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York. The landing went smoothly and all 16 passengers were reportedly safe.

Post was heading out from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where he apparently had a long night. After taking home the award for Song of the Year for his track “Rockstar,” he spent the whole night celebrating. Instagram stories from throughout the night show Post partying with friends and fellow artists such as Rita Ora, G-Eazy and French Montana. According to a report by The Blast, he then kept the good times rolling back at his hotel.

Post reportedly stayed up well until the early hours of the morning, revelling with people like Scooter Braun and Andrew Watt. Insiders said he slept for just a couple of hours before rushing out to the airport.

By the looks of it, Post was banking on a restful ride to London. Dre London, Malone’s agent, posted a video on his Instagram Story showing Post shuffling across the tarmac in track pants and an over-sized T-shirt. The rapper even had a pillow tucked under his arm, but it’s not likely he got the chance to sleep.

There’s no word yet on whether Post will make it to the United Kingdom for his shows later this week.