Popular ’90s Band’s Drummer and Wife Welcome Baby Girl

One rockstar and his wife officially became parents earlier in 2026.

Brandon Pertzborn, the current drummer for ’90s rock legends The Offspring, and his wife, Emily, welcomed a baby named Elizabeth (Ella) in January.

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“We are so happy to have a happy, healthy baby at home with us and we are exploding with love,” the couple shared on Instagram.

While Emily and Ella are now doing well, the family had a scare at the start of the little one’s life. As Emily, who is the daughter of skate legend Mike Vallely, explained, “Upon delivery we thought she (Ella) had died as she was unresponsive and was immediately sent to the nicu for four days. Unfortunately, I also had complications from labor, including sepsis and significant blood loss, but the bright side of that was that it kept me in the hospital just a floor away where we could spend tons of time together all hours of the day.”

In later updates, the couple has continued to reveal the infant is doing well and is “the sweetest and happiest baby.”

Brandon Pertzborn of The Offspring performs onstage during the opening night of their UK tour at Utilita Arena Cardiff on Nov. 10, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty Images)

The Offspring issued a congratulatory statement about Ella’s arrival. The band, who is behind tracks like “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)” and “Come Out and Play,” wrote on Instagram: “We’d like to welcome Elizabeth “Ella” Kate Pertzborn to The Offspring family! Congratulations to Brandon and Emily.”

Pertzborn joined The Offspring in 2023 and played on the band’s 2024 album Supercharged. He previously drummed for Marilyn Manson, Black Flag, Suicidal Tendencies, Doyle and Ho99o9.