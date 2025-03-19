Popular ’90s Band Sets 30th Anniversary Tour: First US Shows in 17 Years Set for Supergrass

Fans of Supergrass are about to “Lose It” — in a good way.
The British rock band is touring in America for the first time in 17 years to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic debut album I Should Coco.
The album released in 1995 and spawned several successful singles, like “Caught by the Fuzz,” “Mansize Rooster,” “Lose It,” “Lenny,” and the platinum hit “Alright.”
The group went on to put out five more albums: In It For The Money, Supergrass, Life on Other Planets, Road to Rouen, and Diamond Hoo Ha. The group disbanded on June 11, 2010, due to creative differences. The band got back together in 2019, but has yet to release any new music.
“15th May 2025 marks 30 years since I Should Coco,” the band’s bassist Mick Quinn said in a statement to Consequence of Sound. “Supergrass are thrilled to announce their return to perform the debut album live, in its entirety, for the first time. Dynamic pricing not included.”
The tour kicks off in Mexico City on September 2nd, and will continue with shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City. The band will then head back across the pond to play several shows in the UK.
The full list of shows is as follows:
05/03 — Swansea, UK @ Swansea Bay
05/06 — Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Olympia
05/08 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
05/09 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
05/10 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
05/12 — Sheffield, UK @ Octagon Centre
05/13 — Newcastle, UK @ NX Newcastle
05/14 — Birmingham, UK @ Academy
05/16 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
05/17 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
05/18 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff University
05/20 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
05/21 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
05/22 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
05/23 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
05/27 — Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building
05/28 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
05/29 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
05/31 — Redruth, UK @ Cornwall The Great Estate Festival
06/07 — Melbourne, AU @ Forum Melbourne
06/08 — Melbourne, AU @ Forum Melbourne
06/10 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
06/11 — Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
06/20 — Margate, UK @ Dreamland
06/25 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Harbourside
07/03 — Tønsberg, NO @ Foynhagen
07/10 — Bedford, UK @ Bedford Park
07/12 — Bedford, UK @ Bedford Park
07/13 — Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/25 — Ludlow, UK @ Ludlow Castle
07/31 — Inverness, UK @ Belladrum Estate
08/09 — London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park
08/16 — Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
09/02 — Cuauhtémoc, MX @ Teatro Metropólitan
09/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/06 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
09/09 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/11 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
09/12 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway