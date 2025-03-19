Popular ’90s Band Sets 30th Anniversary Tour: First US Shows in 17 Years Set for Supergrass

Fans of Supergrass are about to “Lose It” — in a good way.

The British rock band is touring in America for the first time in 17 years to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic debut album I Should Coco.

The album released in 1995 and spawned several successful singles, like “Caught by the Fuzz,” “Mansize Rooster,” “Lose It,” “Lenny,” and the platinum hit “Alright.”

The group went on to put out five more albums: In It For The Money, Supergrass, Life on Other Planets, Road to Rouen, and Diamond Hoo Ha. The group disbanded on June 11, 2010, due to creative differences. The band got back together in 2019, but has yet to release any new music.

“15th May 2025 marks 30 years since I Should Coco,” the band’s bassist Mick Quinn said in a statement to Consequence of Sound. “Supergrass are thrilled to announce their return to perform the debut album live, in its entirety, for the first time. Dynamic pricing not included.”

The tour kicks off in Mexico City on September 2nd, and will continue with shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City. The band will then head back across the pond to play several shows in the UK.

The full list of shows is as follows:

05/03 — Swansea, UK @ Swansea Bay

05/06 — Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Olympia

05/08 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

05/09 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

05/10 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

05/12 — Sheffield, UK @ Octagon Centre

05/13 — Newcastle, UK @ NX Newcastle

05/14 — Birmingham, UK @ Academy

05/16 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/17 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/18 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff University

05/20 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

05/21 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/22 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/23 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/27 — Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building

05/28 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

05/29 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

05/31 — Redruth, UK @ Cornwall The Great Estate Festival

06/07 — Melbourne, AU @ Forum Melbourne

06/08 — Melbourne, AU @ Forum Melbourne

06/10 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

06/11 — Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

06/20 — Margate, UK @ Dreamland

06/25 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Harbourside

07/03 — Tønsberg, NO @ Foynhagen

07/10 — Bedford, UK @ Bedford Park

07/12 — Bedford, UK @ Bedford Park

07/13 — Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/25 — Ludlow, UK @ Ludlow Castle

07/31 — Inverness, UK @ Belladrum Estate

08/09 — London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park

08/16 — Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

09/02 — Cuauhtémoc, MX @ Teatro Metropólitan

09/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/06 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

09/09 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/11 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

09/12 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway