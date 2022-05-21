Pop Star TAG Hospitalized, Agency Clarifies Grim Rumors About His Condition

✖

Woollim Entertainment has clarified reports that Golden Child's TAG is diagnosed with acute liver failure and is now in critical condition. Kookmin Ilbo reported on May 18 that the K-pop star had been admitted to the hospital "in critical condition" after developing symptoms of "acute liver failure." Unnamed medical staff were quoted as saying that "there is a possibility [of him needing] a liver transport as a worst-case scenario."

Woollim Entertainment later clarified that, though TAG was hospitalized that day, he was not in critical condition.TAG is not at all in critical condition right now," the label said in a brief statement to SPOTV News, as translated by Soompi.

"However, because his health recently took a turn for the worse, he went to the hospital this morning and underwent many different kinds of tests, and he is currently waiting for the results," Woollim added. However, the label did not provide details regarding TAG's medical condition.

South Korean idol group Golden Child debuted in August 2017. The ten-member boyband consists of Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan, and Bomin. There was an eleventh member, Jaeseok, who officially left the group due to health issues in early 2018.

Early this month, Golden Child announced the dates and venues for their upcoming Meet & Live tour in the United States. In a post on social media, Studio PAV announced that Golden Child will be touring the U.S. in the summer and a poster containing the tour dates.

This summer, they will be performing in 10 cities: San Jose, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, and Philadelphia. One of their concerts will be part of the Korea Cultural Center of NY's Koreas Gayoje, which takes place in New York during the SummerStage Concert Series.

The tour will begin in San Jose in late June and conclude in Philadelphia in mid-July. Further information about Golden Child's tour, including ticket information and venues, is expected soon. The dates of Golden Child's upcoming US tour can be found here.

It was also announced that the group's leader Daeyeol will not be touring with them due to his ongoing military conscription. He enlisted in March this year. Gold Child's Meet & Live tour will mark their first concert outside of Seoul since their debut in 2017, despite having performed several times in the South Korean capital.