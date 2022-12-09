Pop Star Kicked From Group After Alleged 'Violent Language,' Abuse of 'Power'

One of K-pop's popular singers is no longer part of their group today. BlockBerryCreative agency announced pop star Chuu's removal from the group LOONA, reported Naver via Soompi. Chuu was reportedly discharged from LOONA after an "abuse of power," that includes alleged verbal abuse towards staff, according to the label. In a statement released on Nov. 25, the agency said, "We are releasing a statement to notify fans that we have decided that our agency artist Chuu will be expelled and withdrawn as a member of LOONA as of Nov. 25, 2022. "There have been lots of speculations about LOONA's Chuu this past year, but the agency and the LOONA members did not release any statements in order to not cause trouble with the group's growth or cause concern to fans." The statement continued, "With the LOONA members' affection for the team and consideration for their fans, rather than say what is true or not, they tried to express their feelings by putting in their best efforts for performances and content.

"However, after recently being told of Chuu's violent language and misuse of power toward our staff, the truth was found upon investigation. Agency representatives are apologizing and comforting staff, and we have decided to take responsibility for this and remove Chuu from LOONA." The agency added, "First of all, we officially apologize to the staff who have been greatly hurt by this incident, and we will put in our full effort so they can now heal and focus on treatment and then return to their normal lives." BlockBerryCreative apologized to the fans who have supported and loved LOONA until now and asked for their "sincere forgiveness in not being able to have 12 members together until the end."

"The agency and LOONA will return to our roots and work as hard as possible so an incident like this never happens again in the future no matter what," the statement added. "The LOONA members did not work only for their individual gains, and they know what fans have given them to bring them to this point, so they did not do anything to cause trouble to the team." The agency also promised they and the LOONA members "will act with respect and gratitude toward all of the staff who work with us" and "will do everything possible to give back for the staff's sacrifices and devotion so something like this never happens again." In June, BlockBerryCreative denied rumors Chuu was leaving the agency for another. In October, reports surfaced that Chuu had established her own agency, and BlockBerryCreative once again rejected the claims.

Meanwhile, fans and staff are now speaking up on behalf of Chuu, alleging BlockBerry Creative is trying to silence the K-pop star. The writer behind the reality show, Chuu Can Do It has also spoken up, according to Allkpop. Also known as Chuu Protect the Earth, it is a South Korean series that began airing on Jan. 7, 2021, and was released on YouTube on Dec. 29, 2020. With Chuu as the central cast member, the program was designed to spread awareness about global warming. The writer said, "Power abuse, that's really funny. Even when it was tiring for Chuu, she was someone who worried in case the staff wouldn't get paid. Once I got frustrated and said, 'Hey, Chuu. Worry about yourself first.' She'd say that having gone through this herself and knowing how hard it is, she couldn't bear seeing that. Everyone knows she didn't have proper care. Regardless she'll be fine since she treats others so well." Allkpop also reported that a photographer who has worked with LOONA several times stated, "I always remember that every time we had a photo shoot how Chuu would give me a warm hug and energize me. The warmth of the LOONA members. I'm always rooting for you with love."