Pop Singer Opens up About 'Traumatic' Divorce From Athlete Ex

Irish singer Una Healy spoke openly about co-parenting after a "traumatic" divorce. The former member of UK girl group The Saturdays separated from rugby player Ben Foden in 2018 after six years of marriage. On the Mamia and Me Podcast, she acknowledged that she had a difficult time during the divorce, saying: "I think anyone that goes through a divorce, it doesn't matter if you are in the public eye or not, it doesn't make it any easier or harder it is the very same.

"And I have a lot of friends who have gone through it too, and it is just so traumatic, so traumatic. All I can say is you just have to brace yourself for it for anyone going through it, you'll get through it but it takes a while. And then you just have to go ok where am I now, how am I going to do this…"

Healy continued, "You just have to manage it the best you can and accept it…It took me a while to get over. Then you feel a bit bitter and a bit like, oh, why did this happen to me… and look at all these family units, aren't they so lucky? Especially in Ireland because the divorce rate in the UK is 50 percent, but you come back to Ireland and no one's divorced, and you feel very like, 'Is it just me so?'

"In the UK, so many of my friends were in the same boat, but not so much here. But I've really just come to terms with it now, and I see how happy my kids are. And they love Ireland, and they love Thurles, and it was the best decision I ever made to move back home. And I see myself staying here now."

Her children Aoife, 11, and Tadhg, 8, were with her when she moved back to Thurles, Ireland, during the pandemic after spending 13 years in the UK. In addition to co-parenting with Foden, who lives in New York with his new wife Jackie, she also shared some advice for other divorced women.

"I always would recommend to anyone to allow the other parent to see them as much as they want. Because he doesn't live down the road, it can't be every other weekend. So basically, they spend half their summer with him, and this year, they were in New York for a month. And then they might see him again at Halloween and Christmas and holiday times, so that's how we do it."

"But I always say to him whenever you want to come see them, they are here, or if you want to take them away for their holidays, do that too…as long as my children are loved and protected and happy, that's all that matters."

Despite her divorce from her ex-husband, Aoife and Tadhg get to experience some incredible things, according to the 42-year-old. "They have an amazing time, they were being brought out, it is like a dream. There are so many ups to it. I know there are a lot of downs, but there is a lot of ups, and you know, not many kids can say they had a whole month over in New York and an amazing time going to all these fun places.

"And spending very much quality time with their family over there, they have a little sister over there too and a stepmother. That is just our dynamic. Every family unit is different. That's just ours."