Pop Group Breaks up After 'Long, Deep Discussion'

The members of the Korean pop group MOMOLAND are breaking up after six years together. MOMOLAND's six members posted identical handwritten letters to Instagram on Feb. 14 announcing their disbandment in Korean and English. Members Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy all posted the following in English: "First of all, we sincerely apologize to our Merries [MOMOLAND's fans] facing the news through an article. We are truly sorry for the late update. After a long, deep discussion, the six of us members have decided to support for each other to have a great new beginning going forward. Even though we have decided to take our own paths towards our dreams, Us MOMOLAND will always be a team. "The K-pop group expressed gratitude to their fans for providing them with precious memories and standing by their side for the last seven years. "Our Merries have been everything to us and always will be," the letter continued. "We are deeply sorry that we couldn't let you guys know sooner, but sincerely thank each and everyone that have patiently waited for us.Moving forward, please continue to support and love MOMOLAND and each and every member's path."

The six members of MOMOLAND announced last month that they were leaving MLD Entertainment after their contracts expired. On Jan. 27, MLD Entertainment shared the statement, "After a lengthy discussion with MOMOLAND (Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy), we respected each other's opinions and agreed to terminate the exclusive contract upon expiration of the contract period. We express our deep gratitude to MOMOLAND who has been with us for a long time, and we will sincerely wish the best for the members' future endeavors. We would like to ask fans to show unchanging love and support to the six members who are about to start anew."

Momoland has officially disbanded. pic.twitter.com/OY6De78mnD — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 14, 2023

Last year, the MOMOLAND was on the verge of making their first comeback in a year with the song "Yummy Yummy Love" featuring Dominican singer Natti Natasha. Nayun told Soompi, "All the members put a lot of thought into how to show a new and transformed image, so the time went by quickly. These promotions will show how MOMOLAND has grown and changed, so please look forward to it." About Natasha, Hyebin said, "Collaborating with Natti Natasha was a precious experience that I will never forget. She participated in not only the song recording, but also the music video. She was really part of the whole process. Thanks to her, we heard that our album was highly anticipated in Mexico and South America even before it was released. We're grateful to Natti Natasha and her fans all over the world."