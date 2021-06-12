Polo G Arrested, Allegedly Assaulted Police Officer

✖

Rapper Polo G was arrested overnight, and fans are incensed on behalf of him and his family. According to a report by XXL, Polo G was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the early hours of Saturday morning as a driver was transporting him between after-parties for his album release on Friday night. His mother and manager, Stacia Mac is leading a social media campaign to get him freed.

Polo G — whose real name is Taurus Bartlett — was charged with resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, criminal mischief and threatening a public servant on Saturday. His 16-year-old younger brother was arrested as well, and both are reportedly still being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. A source close to the rapper told XXL that he and his brother were passengers in a car driven by professional security guards, which was stopped by police in Florida overnight. Though the passengers could not have been involved in any traffic violation, it was they who were taken into custody.

None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!! He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done. https://t.co/pXSgxP0ukz — Stacia.mac (@StaciaMac1) June 12, 2021

"They won't let [his mother] speak to her minor son," the insider said. "His mother is beyond upset. None of those charges can happen without police contact. Police had no initial reason for even being in contact with him."

Mac was the first to give fans an idea about what was going on via social media, urging them to flood the Miami Dade Police's phone lines. When the police department tweeted about the arrest on Saturday, she responded in outrage with her version of events.

"The Miami Police Department is aware of the incident involving Mr. Taurus Bartlett, also known as Polo G, and another male juvenile. We will provide updates as they become available," the police statement said. In a quote-tweet, Mac responded: "None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!! He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done."

The police department later added: "The department has initiated a review of this incident, which will include an examination of all camera footage to ensure adherence to departmental policy and law."

Commenters did not feel reassured by these statements, though they were pessimistic about the chance for accountability and justice. At the time of this writing, it appears Polo G is still being held on $19,500 bond.