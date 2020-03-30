Pitbull Records Uplifting Coronavirus Anthem, and Social Media Chimes In

Pitbull is attempting to do his part in restoring the faith amid the coronavirus outbreak. Mr. Worldwide put a special single to help inspire those across the world during the pandemic. The track, which is called “I Believe We Will Win,” came out on Saturday. In his song, one of the lines goes, “If there’s any time to check in for the world, it’s right now.” Heading into the new week, his track comes at just the right time as America is prepared for what appears to be quite a long time in quarantine.

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday evening that the social distancing order has been extended until April 30. This comes after Trump had originally had hopes of getting things back in order by Easter.

Let’s show the world, how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause – that’s called life (I Believe We Will Win). pic.twitter.com/tyDTYDrYSr — Pitbull (@pitbull) March 28, 2020

Pitbull’s song seems to be well-received across social media. Many of the reactions that have come in since posting the clip have been of the positive variety. This is a stark contrast to Gal Gadot’s attempt to show unity through music in her efforts of assembling a cast of celebrities to sing John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

Here’s a look at some of the remarks that have come in regarding Pitbull‘s attempt at bringing hope through music.

Much Needed Positivity

During such a trying time for all of those across the states, Pitbull’s latest single comes at a time when many need some hope. His message hits home with many and appears to have come at just the right time.

You’re on 🔥. 😁 Thank you for your positivity ❤️. Much needed at this time of craziness. I too believe we will win!!!!!💕😇 — MaggieMags (@MaggieM50997523) March 29, 2020

A New Mantra

As Pitbull put it, America — and the world — needs a win right now. His “I Believe We Will Win” is an inspiring track for the people who hear it. Many on social media expressed their excitement over the new mantra.

You stay healthy, safe and blessed yourself.

Thanks for this new mantra. I believe!💜🙏 — Marianne Pindar (@JaguarXJ7) March 30, 2020

“I Love It”

Overall, the response from Pitbull’s fans seem to be of a positive note. Since he shared a clip of the video on his Twitter, he’s nearing 1,000 retweets and more than 3,300 likes. He also has another 213,000 views on Instagram.

I love it! I believe we will win! — pitbullgirl♥♥♥♥ (@PitbullLoveJPN) March 29, 2020

Celeb Approved

Pitbull has received some support from fellow celebrities in the industry. Those include shares from Akon and Enrique Iglesias, two singers he has worked with in the past.

Igelesias also posted the clip and wrote Pitbull’s signature line “Dale” in the tweet.

Sounds Familiar

If Pitbull’s latest single sounds a bit familiar, there’s a reason, especially for sports fans. The “I Believe We Will Win” mantra was first brought to a national attention from the Utah State men’s basketball fan base before it truly took off in 2014 during the USA men’s national soccer team’s run.