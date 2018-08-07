Pink Postpones Third Show After Being Hospitalized

Pink was forced to cancel a third show in Australia after she was hospitalized in Sydney for a virus this weekend.

The “What About Us” singer was scheduled to perform at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Tuesday, but the show was postponed, Live Nation Australia & New Zealand announced Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

P!NK’s performance scheduled for tonight at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena has been postponed. Pink was admitted to Hospital on Sunday night, treated and discharged. She was readmitted on Monday. A further announcement will be made when an update becomes available. pic.twitter.com/AyTN7wu9Sx — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018

Pink was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night for “dehydration.” She was discharged, but was readmitted on Monday to be treated for a “gastric virus.” According to the tour promoter, “Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery.”

Fans asked LiveNation for updates on the show, but the tour promoter said they are “working on rescheduling the shows.” Refunds are also available for fans who could not make a rescheduled performance.

Before she was hospitalized, Pink also cancelled her Friday Sydney show because she was suffering from an upper respiratory infection.

Paparazzi photos of Pink relaxing in Byron Bay with her daughter Willow on Friday led some fans to wonder if she was really ill. Pink then took to Instagram to explain herself, pointing out that she has already been sick twice on the tour and had already “pushed through” those past bouts.

“This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine,” Pink wrote.

She continued, “You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never f– off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest.”

Pink’s history of performing while sick is well documented. After all, she was suffering from the flu the day before she performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII in February. Her performance was flawless despite her illness.

Pink is on her international tour to support the album Beautiful Trauma. She has more dates in Sydney scheduled through Aug. 12. This leg of the tour finally ends on Sept. 11 in Auckland, New Zealand before she takes a winter break. The singer is scheduled to start a North American leg on March 1 in Sunrise, Florida.

Photo credit: Getty