Pink Posts Multiple Grammy Photos with Her Daughter Willow: ‘We F-ing Did That’

Pink may have lost her nomination for "Best Pop Solo Performance" at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night, but she's still damn proud of herself.

The 38-year-old mom of two shared a series of photos from the night on Instagram, including a few with her 6-year-old daughter, Willow.

"We f—ing did that! Willow met her idol tonight [Rihanna] ... her fav performances were Kendrick, me, and Gaga," Pink began in a lengthy caption about the evening's festivities.

"My mom had fun and looked so fancy I can't even stand it. My husband looked amazing and made me a flask of old fashioned. I wore a custom Armani feather dress cause I'm FUN," the singer said before writing about her performance that brought many to tears.

"I sang my f—ing heart out for the cause, a song i wrote for the suffragette movement, barefoot in a white T-shirt and jeans... I lost my 19th Grammy nomination, I consoled another talented loser, whom I love, and I kept my feet on the ground (cause spectators like to dare me to.) y'all I'm so proud of myself I'm gonna buy myself a drink tonight. Perseverance. Perspective, gratitude," she concluded.

The photos included a few family shots (minus 1-year-old Jameson) of herself, husband Carey Hart and Willow, as well as one of her performance and another with Willow and Rihanna, who performed at the event with DJ Khaled.

She shared another solo post of Rihanna hugging Willow, with the caption, "Dreams come true. My daughter lives for this woman. So do I."

During her own performance, Pink belted out "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" from her album Beautiful Trauma.

The singer decided against a showy, death-defying high-wire act she might typically go for at a big awards show. Instead, she just sang the ballad with a signer behind her, making the lyrics understandable for the hearing impaired. Pink also wore just a white shirt and jeans.

Pink said in her documentary On The Record she originally wrote the song for the 2015 movie Suffragette, but it was not included in the film. The movie centered on the women's suffragette movement in the earlier 1900s in the U.K.

"The movie is about the suffragette movement which is women's right to vote," P!nk said. "You have to fight for what's rightly yours which is rights and respect and love and kindness and compassion and you have to be willing to die for it. These women were."

The performance moved Twitter viewers at home, who were impressed that she skipped the gimmicks to showcase her "pure talent."

The performance was very different from Pink's past performances on the Grammys. When she performed in 2010 and 2014, she took to air, showing off her acrobatic skills.

Pink has three Grammys, and was nominated for Best Solo Pop Performance for "What About Us."