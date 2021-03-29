Pink Expands Her and Carey Hart's Family With New Addition

✖

Pink and her family have a new member. The singer and her husband, Carey Hart, rescued an adorable puppy from The Labelle Foundation in Los Angeles. The pup, named Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart, posed for a picture with their children, daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4.

"Thank you to the [Labelle Foundation] for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart. We love the work that you do," Pink, 41, wrote on Twitter. She added a heart emoji and the hashtag "Adopt don't shop." Pink's fans responded to the tweet by sharing photos of their own rescues. The "Beautiful Trauma" singer did not share the photo on Instagram Monday, but she did tease new music. She collaborated with Rag’n’Bone Man on a song that will be released on April 9.

Earlier this month, Pink announced her latest project, the concert movie Pink: All I Know So Far. The movie was filmed during her world tour in 2019 to promote her Beautiful Trauma album. During the tour, she released her eighth album, Hurts 2B Human. The new movie was directed by Michael Gracey, who helmed the Hugh Jackman musical The Greatest Showman and directed Pink's "Walk Me Home" music video. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.

Pink also released her latest single, "Cover Me In Sunshine," in February. The track features Willow, who previously impressed fans with her voice on the Disney Holiday Singalong special in December. The single was accompanied by a music video featuring adorable mother-daughter moments that fit well with the lyrics. "Cover me in sunshine / Shower me with good times / Tell me that the world’s been spinning since the beginning," Pink and Wilow sing in the track. "And everything will be all right / Cover me in sunshine."

Before the song was released, Pink shared a video on Twitter explaining the rationale behind the song. She hoped "Cover Me In Sunshine" would bring a smile to her fans' faces in light of the challenging times they face today. "We all know this year has been different and challenging and at times terrifying," Pink said. "I personally find comfort in music, I love singing with my daughter and my son. It’s a little different when he does it though, I think he’s going to be in a metal band." She later added that the only reason they released the sone was to make her fans "feel happy."