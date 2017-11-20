Watch Pink’s Insane AMAs Performance on the Side of the JW Marriott Hotel

Pink doesn’t just perform songs during awards shows, she performs spectacles that leave audiences stunned.

During the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night, she performed on the side of the Los Angeles J.W. Marriott hotel as she sang “Beautiful Trauma.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The song is the title track of her newest album, which also features “What About Us.” As she sang the song, she swung from window to window, with male dancers standing perpendicular to the hotel.

Do you see this right now?! 😱 @Pink is flying HIGH above LA, doing all those moves & isn’t missing a note. She is PERFECTION! #PINKxAMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/1Y9cj3smJn — AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017

Viewers at home were just as stunned by the performance as those on the ground in L.A.

“There is NO ONE like PINK. Her artistry is beautiful and nobody can ever copy or compare to. Her original is amazing and her authenticity is so real and she reaches everyone’s heart,” one person wrote. “I love her so much.”

There is NO ONE like PINK. Her artistry is beautiful and something nobody can ever copy or compare to. Her originally is amazing and her authenticity is so real and reaches everyones heart 💗 I love her so much #AMAs #PINKxAMAs — Kelly | BTS IS AT THE AMAS (@0kaykelly) November 20, 2017

“Pink [gave the] best performance of the entire night! Absolutely incredible, inspiring,” another wrote.

“You are officially insane,” one fan wrote.

Pink already went viral earlier during the show with her reaction to Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston tribute.

Pink wasn’t nominated for any AMAs tonight, but she has five nominations on her resume. She’s been much more successful at the MTVVideo Music Awards, where she won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award earlier this year.