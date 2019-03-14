Pilgrimage Festival Lineup 2019: Keith Urban, Foo Fighters Top Bill

The Pilgrimage Festival has recruited a trio of heavy hitters for its 2019 event: Keith Urban, Foo Fighters and the Killers.

The country superstar and rock staples will take top billing for the Franklin, Tennessee, music festival, which is held at The Park at Harlinsdale. The musical extravaganza will take place on Sept. 21 and 22, but it is unclear which days each act will perform.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Joining Urban, Foo Fighters and the Killers are a mix of reputable performers from a wide variety of genres. Performers include: Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Head and the Heart, +LIVE+, Jenny Lewis, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Phosphorescent, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Lauren Daigle.

Other acts playing are: Rayland Baxter, Justin Townes Earle, The War And Treaty, The Wild Reeds, Adia Victoria, The Watson Twins, Caroline Rose, Songhoy Blues, Molly Tuttle, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Devon Gilfillian, Lucie Silvas, Stephen Kellogg, The Dip, Cedric Burnside, Kacy & Clayton, J.P. Harris, Chloe Gendrow, Anna Rose, Vincent Neil Emerson, Mando Saenz and Anna Shoemaker.

It is also worth noting that Better Than Ezra, whose frontman Kevin Griffin co-founded Pilgrimage Festival, will also perform.

In a press release accompanying the lineup, Griffin teased the possibility of on-stage collaborations between the booked artists, which he called “pilgri-mashups.”

“Pilgrimage truly showcases all that middle Tennessee has to offer: all genres of music, the best artisans and makers and incredible cuisine all in a family-friendly atmosphere that ends by 8:30 p.m. each night,” Griffin said. “I’m most excited for the ‘pilgri-mashups’ we’ve come to expect over the years featuring incredible collaborations such as Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton, Preservation Hall and Willie Nelson, Ruby Amanfu and Weezer, and Holly Williams and Sheryl Crow. With the diversity in this year’s lineup, who knows what could happen!”

This will be the fifth Pilgrimage Festival since it began in 2015. It will also serve as rebound year of sorts, as the 2018 iteration of the event was plagued by storms. Despite the dram surrounding the Jack-White-headlined 2018 occasion, local officials are optimistic and fully supportive of the festival’s 2019 plans.

“The annual announcement of the talent to perform at the Pilgrimage Festival is always an exciting day,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said in the release. “We have a great working relationship with the festival organizers and appreciate the positive contributions they make to our community. I look forward to the talent lineup for this family-focused festival this year.”

Tickets are currently on sale now for American Express Card Members through Thursday at 10 p.m. CT. The general public can begin buying tickets Friday at at 10 a.m. CT.

Photo Credit: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images