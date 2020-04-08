Gene Simmons Tells Fans to Power Through Quarantine, Doesn’t Hold a Candle to WWII Sacrifices

With much of the world engaged in some form of self-isolation to help slow the spread of coronavirus, a number of celebrities have spoken out about the importance of staying home. On Tuesday, Gene Simmons spoke to TMZ, where he revealed he was one of the millions in the U.S. who was practicing self-isolation. While he agreed it was important for everyone to do so, wherever possible, he said the sacrifice of staying indoors pales in comparison to the sacrifices made around the world during WWII.

“All of us have the burden,” Simmons said, referring to the practice of self-isolation. “What is the burden? The burden ain’t much of anything. We should all shut up and get over ourselves. That includes yours truly. Not too long ago, our grandparents were asked to go fight a war overseas, a war they had nothing to do with, and 50 million deaths resulted in WWII. And your grandparents gave, many times, the ultimate sacrifice.”

“While you’re busy eating your pizzas and your burgers and all that stuff, there are people risking their lives to bring food to you at home,” the KISS frontman continued. “If your house catches fire, the fire department will risk their lives, if somebody breaks into your home, the cops are gonna be there, risk their lives, healthcare professionals. What are we complaining about? You get to stay at home and do nothing while people are risking their lives to make your life more comfortable.”

“This will get better, I promise you,” Simmons went on. “Take my word for it. I’m betting on our scientists, yes, even the politicians in Washington, DC, it’s all gonna work out. Just take it easy, respect your neighbor, the golden rule still works: Love thy neighbor as thyself. You don’t wanna get somebody else sick and perhaps die and you sure don’t wanna get sick and perhaps die. And, of course, the well-meaning religious people, who hold religious stuff, you aren’t listening to the same god I am. God is saying ‘STAY HOME, don’t go to church.’”

Simmons’ last comment was regarding the number of religious organizations that have opted to hold services regardless of the social-distancing guidelines. While some states have given religious outfits an exemption, one pastor in Tampa, Florida, was arrested for violating the quarantine after holding service back in March.

Born in Haifa, Israel back in 1949, Simmons’ mother, Florence Klein, was a survivor of the Nazi concentration camps. Along with her brother, Larry Klein, were the only two members of their family to survive the holocaust.