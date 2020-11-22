KISS Sparks Outrage With Planned New Year's Eve Concert Livestream From Dubai
Legendary rock band Kiss announced its "biggest concert ever" on New Year's Eve next month, but many fans were not pleased by the news. Kiss' event is expected to have a live audience and a massive pyrotechnics crew, creating serious risk of the coronavirus spreading in the crowded arena. After Kiss announced the event on Friday, fans flooded the comments with complaints.
The concert event, "Kiss 2020 Goodbye," will be set in Dubai at the Atlantis the Palm resort. A representative for the event told Variety that they are anticipating between 2,000 and 3,000 live attendees — the maximum number allowed by the hotel's COVID-19 protocol. There will also be at least 400 people working behind the scenes, hoping to set a world record for the pyro-technic display. For many people on social media, this is not with the inherent risk it carries with it.
#KISSARMY! KISS is bringing the 🔥 with the LARGEST live streaming event of the year as we light 2020 ON FIRE live on stage from @ATLANTIS on New Year’s Eve. Get ready to #KISS2020Goodbye and BRING THE MUSIC BACK in true KISS fashion 🤘 Get tickets here: https://t.co/HV57eRCqM4 pic.twitter.com/synqbn1Ymy— KISS (@kiss) November 20, 2020
Atlantis the Palm is trying to minimize the risk for this concert by requiring that attendees book a room at the hotel and stay there, so they can ensure that those people have not traveled too recently. Of course, this also means that attending the event is even more costly, forcing guests to shell out for lengthy stays at this resort.
Many social media users wondered why a live audience was really necessary at all. The event will reportedly have at least 50 cameras for an ambitious live stream production, and commenters noted that the massive crew would be risky enough. Reps for the event defended the decision to give the stage crew an opportunity to work for the first time in months.
"Putting nearly 400 crew members back to work for the first time in eight months, the production will take extraordinary on-site COVID protocols including daily testing and biometric crew wristbands to ensure highest safety standards for the entire event. Performed in front of a live COVID-screened and safe audience in Dubai, this will be a first of its kind hybrid live-ticketed and live streamed event," they said.
None of this appeased commenters online, who thought that the risk of spreading the coronavirus at this event was too great. Here is a look at the conversation on social media.
50 bucks? you guys are insane— Leonardo (@cqleonardo) November 20, 2020
I'm a 35 year KISS fan. KISS means everything to me. But during a pandemic that has cost so many so much, I can't get behind charging so much for a stream that will likely be plagued with dropped frames, connection issues and site crashes. It should be FREE. A GIFT to the fans.— Planet Randy (@PlanetRandy) November 20, 2020
As if the trip to Dubai were not expensive enough, many fans gawked at the $50 ticket price just to watch the livestream. They thought that the band must be out of touch to believe fans could afford that during a pandemic.
This is super Kool, but I can't help wondering why this can't happen in the #USA, and why anyone has to pay to see it. The lads don't need the money. https://t.co/Y1md95DXLA— SlainteSteve (@slaintesteve) November 22, 2020
Some fans questioned why the event could not be held in the U.S., sparking conversations about the state of COVID-19 restrictions in different countries around the world. Many believed that Kiss should have tried to hold the event at home to boost the economy.
Mhmm for the American fans as usual . Our new years before yours.. guess were gonna celebrate twice..— 🎶Jacqui 🏴🎶 (@JacquiMurphy7) November 20, 2020
So I'm wondering tho. When will this be truly live? when dubai is 9hours ahead of NYC and Europe will have already celebrated new years. Will it be live before midnight? I'm confused tho.— 🎶Jacqui 🏴🎶 (@JacquiMurphy7) November 20, 2020
The Kiss concert is scheduled to coincide with the passage of the New Year's Eve in the U.S., though Dubai is hours ahead, meaning that Kiss will technically be playing in 2021 already. Fans on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean mocked this choice.
I am soooo watching this!!
Proud member of the #KISSArmy since 1977!!! #KISS2020Goodbye !!! https://t.co/wY2LedSkIa— Joe....Captain of the Wayback Machine (@MrMayor2569) November 22, 2020
Done. Just ordered mine. Did the Gold VIP!! LETS GO‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/vki5j1v9G5— Dave Kinney (@ssikfandk) November 21, 2020
For all the fans that complained about the price and the plans for this event, there were others who were simply excited to attend. Many commenters announced that they had bought tickets and were eagerly waiting to "Kiss 2020 Goodbye."
Tommy Thayer is NOT the Space Man and Eric Singer, with as much time he’s had in the band, I respect the guy... but he is NOT the Cat Man https://t.co/Geh8ExrK8Q— Jake Acree (@Jake81344024) November 21, 2020
Some commenters said that they would not shell out for the New Year's Eve event because they were not seeing the original Kiss line-up. For this ticket price, they would have wanted the original members on stage.
It baffles me that so many KISS fans believe the band should give them something free, that we are owed free shit. Hey, work hard and make a brilliant album so we can download it free. Hey, put on a huge expensive show so we can watch it for free. Seriously? No, don’t think so.— Carl Hose (@Carlhose) November 20, 2020
Naturally, some fans defended Kiss amid the backlash to this announcement, arguing that the rock legends deserved to get paid for their performance.
Question. Do you own KISSOLOGY? Or KISS Symphony Alive IV? Those are videos of gigs. And how much did you pay for them? Probably around 30-40 bucks right? So this is the same thing only it’s happening live.— Tyler Glynn (@tgguitarguy) November 20, 2020
Some fans argued that they did not see much difference between paying for a live stream and paying for a Kiss concert movie, such as Kissology or Kiss Symphony Alive IV. Some said that they would rather watch the recordings they already have on hand, while others argued that the value was the same.