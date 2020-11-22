KISS Sparks Outrage With Planned New Year's Eve Concert Livestream From Dubai

Legendary rock band Kiss announced its "biggest concert ever" on New Year's Eve next month, but many fans were not pleased by the news. Kiss' event is expected to have a live audience and a massive pyrotechnics crew, creating serious risk of the coronavirus spreading in the crowded arena. After Kiss announced the event on Friday, fans flooded the comments with complaints.

The concert event, "Kiss 2020 Goodbye," will be set in Dubai at the Atlantis the Palm resort. A representative for the event told Variety that they are anticipating between 2,000 and 3,000 live attendees — the maximum number allowed by the hotel's COVID-19 protocol. There will also be at least 400 people working behind the scenes, hoping to set a world record for the pyro-technic display. For many people on social media, this is not with the inherent risk it carries with it.

#KISSARMY! KISS is bringing the 🔥 with the LARGEST live streaming event of the year as we light 2020 ON FIRE live on stage from @ATLANTIS on New Year’s Eve. Get ready to #KISS2020Goodbye and BRING THE MUSIC BACK in true KISS fashion 🤘 Get tickets here: https://t.co/HV57eRCqM4 pic.twitter.com/synqbn1Ymy — KISS (@kiss) November 20, 2020

Atlantis the Palm is trying to minimize the risk for this concert by requiring that attendees book a room at the hotel and stay there, so they can ensure that those people have not traveled too recently. Of course, this also means that attending the event is even more costly, forcing guests to shell out for lengthy stays at this resort.

Many social media users wondered why a live audience was really necessary at all. The event will reportedly have at least 50 cameras for an ambitious live stream production, and commenters noted that the massive crew would be risky enough. Reps for the event defended the decision to give the stage crew an opportunity to work for the first time in months.

"Putting nearly 400 crew members back to work for the first time in eight months, the production will take extraordinary on-site COVID protocols including daily testing and biometric crew wristbands to ensure highest safety standards for the entire event. Performed in front of a live COVID-screened and safe audience in Dubai, this will be a first of its kind hybrid live-ticketed and live streamed event," they said.

None of this appeased commenters online, who thought that the risk of spreading the coronavirus at this event was too great. Here is a look at the conversation on social media.