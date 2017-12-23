Pam the Funkstress, Prince’s Personal DJ, Dies at 51

Pam “The Funktress” Warren passed away on Friday after over a month of complications from an organ transplant surgery. She was 51 years old.

Warren had a long and storied career as an old-school DJ. She first gained popularity working parties up and down the west coast. In 1994, she was recruited by Boots Riley to join The Coup. She contributed to the albums “Genocide and Juice,” “Steal This Album,” “Party Music,” and “Pick A Bigger Weapon.”

However, as far as Warren is concerned, the highlight of her career came in February 2016, when she was invited to DJ an after party for Prince.

“When we first met, I was like, ‘OK, Pam, don’t act a fool,’” Warren told The San Francisco Chronicle last year. “I was trying to keep my composure, because this is fricking Prince. It’s like Elvis Presley or Michael Jackson. It doesn’t get any higher than that.”

After that, Warren travelled with Prince for two months, working as his DJ. She was preparing to fly to Minnesota to perform at a party for him when she received a call telling her that the music icon had passed. Warren played at various Prince tributes in the wake of his death.

Prominent figures in the music world have been posting their eulogies for Warren since the news broke.

Rest In Peace my friend! Thanks for allowing me to mix up some cool sounds with you plus you served up some great brunches at Piccadilly Catering and just the laughs we had. Pam Warren aka #PamTheFunkstress I hope your spinning for @prince again! https://t.co/1QE9QUxlU9 — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) December 23, 2017

