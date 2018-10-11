Ozzy Osbourne Reveals New Update From Hospital Bed Following Health Scare

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed a new update from his hospital bed following a surprise health scare.

The rock legend was admitted to the hospital after suffering an infection, but now says that he “can’t wait to get out of here tomorrow.”

“Thank you to all of the wonderful Doctors and Nurses taking care of me,” he added.”

"I can't wait to get out of here tomorrow, thank you to all of the wonderful Doctors and Nurses taking care of me." Rescheduled shows:
Oct 13 – Las Vegas
Oct 15 – Hollywood Bowl
Oct 18 – San Diego
Oct 20 – Mountain View

Oct 13 – Las Vegas @MGMGrand

Oct 15 – @HollywoodBowl

Oct 18 – San Diego @MattressFirmAmp

Oct 20 – Mountain View

The Black Sabbath singer also shared that a handful of concert dates had been rescheduled.

In a previous update, Osbourne posted a photo of himself in the hospital snacking on some ice cream and said that it helped him to feel better “after surgery.”

Feeling better after surgery. Ice cream helps

In the initial message to fans from his official Twitter account, Osbourne revealed a photo of his hand bandaged up and explained that his “show at @ShorelineAmp in Mountain View, California,” had been “postponed due to illness.”

“Ozzy is being treated for an infection and will spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in LA,” the message added. “Today’s show has been rescheduled for Tues, Oct. 16 (support act is TBA)”

Today's show at Mountain View, CA has being postponed due to illness. Ozzy is being treated for an infection and will spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in LA. Today's show has been rescheduled for Tues, Oct 16 (support act is TBA)

Following his most recent health update, a number of Osbourne’s fans have taken to sending him messages of support.

“Sending you well wishes for your quick recovery,” one fan tweeted. “Vegas is ready for ‘The Prince of Darkness.’”

see you soon! get better Ozzy! please feel all better tho, you need REST, fluids, and icecream.. i send huge healing energy, i send love. today is New Moon a new season, new beginnings.

a new season, new beginnings. — Ozma☆ (@PsychicOzma) October 10, 2018

“So glad you’re back on the mend,” another fan wrote. “It’s been almost a week since I saw you and stone sour in denver and I’m STILL on a concert high!!! Take care of yourself! We love you ozman!!!!”

According to his post, Osbourne was released from the hospital today, and will be hitting the stage for a rescheduled show on Saturday, Oct. 13.