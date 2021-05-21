Ozzy Osbourne's Late Guitarist Randy Rhoads' Stolen Gear Recovered

✖

Stolen gear belonging to Ozzy Osbourne's late guitarist Randy Rhoad's has final turned up, one year after it went missing. The metal icon's sister Kathy Rhoads D’Argenzio shared the exciting news on Instagram and offered a photo of the recovered items, a 1963 Harmony Rocket and a rare prototype signature Marshall amp head. "YES!!!! It’s OFFICIAL!!! …. And You heard it CORRECT!!!!! It’s BACK."

Rhoads D’Argenzio continued: "It’s been a CRAZY ‘Randy week’ for sure…..but this is Beyond Awesome as well!!!!!!! I am so thankful for this …. No words. I CANNOT answer ANY Questions, as this is an 'ON GOING INVESTIGATION.' So Don’t ask!!!! Wow!! Absolutely AMAZING!!!!! But trust me…I will 'follow up' when I can!! Thanks everyone for all your concerns and love." Finally, Rhoads D’Argenzio noted that there are "still missing items," but thanked the North Hollywood Police Department for their help in recovering the guitar and amp head.

Rhoads' gear was taken from the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, California in 2019, according to Guitar World. Notably, Musonia is a lesson studio that was founded by Randy's mother, Delores Rhoads, more than 70 years ago. Among the other items taken was a Peavey amp that Rhoads when he played with Quiet Riot.

There were also various other instruments taken as well, along with some photos and Rhoads memorabilia. Following the alleged theft, Osbourne announced that he was offering a reward of $25,000 for any information that would lead to the arresting and convicting those responsible for taken Rhoads' gear and memorabilia. Shortly afterward, many of the stolen items turned were discovered in a North Hollywood dumpster.

In other exciting Rhoads' news, the legendary guitarist was recently honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the organization's Musical Excellence Award. In an Instagram post, Rhoads D’Argenzio exclaimed that the honor has her "beaming with pride this morning!" She went on to write, "I have no words….. he would not have even believed this! You Go Brother!!!! Shedding some tears this morning for sure."

There will also be a brand new book celebrating the life of Rhoads, which was just announced. The book will be titled Randy Rhoads by Ross Halfin, and it will feature an afterword by Osbourne. Additionally, Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello will also contribute to the book's epilogue.