Ozzy Osbourne Cancels More Tour Dates Amid Health Scare

Ozzy Osbourne has postponed additional tour dates as he continues to recover from pneumonia.

Weeks after postponing European dates for his No More Tour 2 and entering the hospital to treat a severe upper-respiratory infection, the Black Sabbath frontman announced the cancellation of shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ozzy recently developed pneumonia and has spent some time in hospital,” wife Sharon Osbourne said in a statement, as first reported by PEOPLE. “Thankfully he is now through the worst part. His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for a full six weeks with no travel.”

The announcement comes a week after The Talk co-host gave an update on her rockstar husband’s health during the show’s Feb. 12 episode.

“He’s doing great,” she revealed to co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Sara Gilbert.

“He’s out of ICU and he’s doing great. He’s breathing on his own,” Sharon said of her husband, which was met by loud applause from the audience.

During the show, Sharon also thanked fans of the family for their support.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody that has reached out with good wishes. He is overcome by the response that he’s had, and it’s kind of bittersweet because he’s overwhelmed with it, but he’s sad too,” Sharon explained.

Ozzy was hospitalized in early February due to complications from the fly, Sharon announced back in Feb. 6.

“As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu,” she shared at the time. “His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

The day before his hospitalization, Ozzy announced he would be postponing the first four dates of his tour due to illness. A second visit to the doctor’s office led to his diagnosis of a severe upper-respiratory infection. The outlet reports that the toll touring has taken on his body, combined with his travel schedule in winter weather, could escalate his infection into pneumonia.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour,” Osbourne said in a statement. “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—.”

“First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis,” he continued, detailing exactly what he’s been suffering from. “I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”