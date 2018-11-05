Ozzy Osbourne Announces No More Tours 2 Final World Tour Dates

Less than a month after revealing he almost died from a staph infection, Ozzy Osbourne is announcing more dates on his ongoing No More Tours 2 Tour. The 69-year-old will be joined by Megadeth during the North American leg, which begins on May 29th in Atlanta and wraps on July 29th at the Hollywood Bowl.

The Hollywood Bowl show is one of four makeup dates from the latest leg of the tour, which the rocker was forced to postpone due to his staph infection. Following the North American leg of the tour, Osbourne will spend the rest of 2019 touring Europe, Australia and Japan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I didn’t feel sick, so I was cracking jokes,” Osbourne told Rolling Stone of the potentially deadly staph infection on his thumb. “The doctor said, ‘I don’t know if you realize, Mr. Osbourne, this is a very serious problem you have.’ Sharon said, ‘Would you stop f—ing making jokes?’”

Finally he began to understand the magnitude of what was happening. “They’re all extremely, deadly serious about it,” Osbourne continued. “I judge it based on the expression and the body language of the doctor. If he comes in with a really solemn face, I go, ‘Oh, OK. My time to go is up.’”

Amid his recovery, Osbourne has also planned the one-off Ozzfest in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve to celebrate his health.

Osbourne said that his fans should not interpret the “No More Tours” name as a farewell tour, clarifying that it’s simply his final full world tour. He still plans on playing short runs of dates in the future. “I’m no good at anything else,” he said. “I literally can’t do anything else.”

Here is a full list of Ozzy Osbourne’s No More Tours 2 dates in North America:

May 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 31 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

June 2 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 4 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 8 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 15 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

June 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

June 22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 28 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

June 30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 6 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 9 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 13 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 16 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Tickets for the new leg of the North American tour go on sale Nov. 9 via Live Nation, Rolling Stone reports. Pre-sale begins a few days earlier.