AMAs: Ozzy Osbourne Will Return to Stage After Health Issues to Perform With Post Malone and Travis Scott

Ozzy Osbourne is making his return to performing live, and it’s going to happen on a very big stage. His wife, Sharon, announced on The Talk that he’ll perform at the American Music Awards this Sunday. The 70-year-old rock legend will joined on stage by Post Malone and Travis Scott. The three will do a live version of thier collaboration “Take What You Want,” which appeared on Malone’s new album Hollywood’s Bleeding.

The trio join a long list of live performances that will be part of the awards show. Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, Green Day, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Kesha feat. Big Freedia. Green Day’s performance should be particularly special as the band celebrates the 25th anniversary of Dookie.

Osbourne had another big concert announcement last week when it was revealed that he is going on tour with Marilyn Manson. The two will play a series of shows from May 27 through July 31 of next year.

He has been hampered by a series of medical issues over the past year. In February, he had to cancel the European leg of his tour after being hospitalized due to complications from the flu.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—,” the Prince of Darkness said at the time.

“First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

He was forced to delay the reschedule European dates a second time last month. In a video to fans, he said: “I’m postponing the European tour because I’m not ready. I’m not retiring — I’ve still got gigs to do — but when I do come back on an American tour, I wanna be one hundred percent ready to come out and knock your f—ing socks off.”