One Direction Member Niall Horan Undergoes Sinus Surgery

One Direction member Niall Horan is recovering after undergoing sinus surgery earlier this week.

Back on Wednesday, the 25-year-old told fans he had a sinus infection. “Sinus infection is a real pain in the face,” he tweeted, alongside an emoji blowing its nose and another with its mouth covered.

On Friday, he let fans know he had sinus surgery, and everything is going well.

“Just wanted to let you guys know that I’ve had my sinus surgery and recovery is going well. As I said I’ll be laying low for a while but thought you might want to know that part,” Horan tweeted.

Horan’s fans were happy to hear he is doing better and told him to get well soon.

“Take care, we’ll pray for your fast recovery. Rest well. WE LOVE YOU,” one fan wrote.

“Glad it’s going well!!! Hope you feel better soon. Take all the time you need. Sending you lots of love and well wishes,” another added.

“I hope you have a speedy recovery and I hope you get well soon I love you loads,” another fan wrote.

Earlier this month, Horan celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of his first solo album, Flicker. The album includes the singles “This Town,” “Slow Hands,” “Too Much to Ask,” “On The Loose” and “Seeing Blind.”

Horan also finished up his world tour last month after spending much of the year on the road. In a June interview with The Sun, Horan said he plans on taking a break from recording and performing to give himself the opportunity to write new songs.

“I’m going to take a couple of months off after the tour, which finishes in September. Then I’ll just write until I’ve got good tunes. I’m not coming back until I do,” Horan said at the time. “I find that the slower songs come more naturally for me. I would like to create a bit more of the up-tempo stuff and try to cement my sound. That’s something to work on.”

On Saturday morning, Horan responded to the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, where 11 people were killed and six others injured. In his first comments after the shooting, President Donald Trump suggested the shooting might have been prevented if the synagogue had an armed guard outside. That idea angered Horan.

“Trump kept saying in his chat with reporters that if there was an armed guard inside the synagogue that the ‘numbers’ would have been a lot lower,” Horan tweeted. “The fact is if there was no guns at all, there wouldn’t have been a shooter in the first place. Get a grip.”

