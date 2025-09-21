Omen Dies Suddenly: Producer Worked With Beyoncé Lil Wayne and Drake

Sidney “Omen” Brown, a producer who worked with the likes of Beyonce and Drake, has died suddenly. He was found deceased in New York.

NBC News reports his sister, Nicole Brown, spoke with the media outlet about the impact her brother left on the world. He was 49 years old.

His cause of death has not yet been determined and is currently being investigated with an autopsy pending. Brown’s “cause and manner of death are pending further study,” according to a statement by the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

His death has left those who loved him stunned. Brown’s family was alerted after he missed his gig as a DJ at Barawine Harlem. Family members went to his East Harlem apartment to check on him, where they made the discovery.

“He was holistic and healthy. So we don’t know of him being sick, so this is all pretty sudden,” his sister said to NBC. “I hope people will remember that he was willing to help the younger generation,” she added. “He was always big on helping younger people start their careers and get themselves into the game,” she said. “It was about just the music, no matter who the artist was.”

Omen was credited as a producer on songs for Ludacris, Drake, Beyoncé, and others. He also worked with Lil Wayne, Action Bronson, Fabolous, Memphis Bleek and Redman. Barawine Harlem released a statement on his passing.

“It is with great shock and deep sadness we have heard about the passing of our dear friend Omen Sidney Brown,” Barawine Harlem said in statement on their Instagram account. “Omen was a part of Barawine’s team for over a decade bringing his unique talent to all.”

Per TMZ, he also recently worked at Ethyl’s Bar & Restaurant, where he was remembered as “a DJ who could get our Dance floor jumping” and encouraged fans to listen to Ludacris’ “Tell It Like It Is,” which he helped write and produce.