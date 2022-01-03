Omarion Reacts to ‘Omicron’ Jokes on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’ Just Inspires More

Omarion wants everyone to know he’s in no way related to the Omicron coronavirus strain. The singer has been the brunt of online jokes due to the similarities in the name. He recently spoke out in jest during a telecast to ring in 2022. “New Year’s Rockin Eve, it’s Omarion,” he began. “Now, I know that there has been a lot of confusion online recently, so my lawyers asked me to read this: I, Omarion, am a musician and entertainer, you knew that. Not a variant, OK? The last time I had to do this was in 2000 when everyone confused Y2K with B2K. That ain’t how it’s supposed to be. No, but seriously, I wanted to wish you all a happy and safe new year. Peace.”

Omarion rose to fame as the lead singer of the R&B and hip-hop quartet, B2K. They released five successful albums, including a greatest hits compilation, a holiday album, and an accompanying soundtrack to their dance flick, You Got Served. The group won the hearts of teenage girls around the world and had equally successful tours alongside Bow Wow, Mario, and IMX. But at the height of their success, the group disbanded in 2004.

.@Omarion, not to be confused with anyone or anything else, is here to wish you a happy and safe New Year! ❤️ #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/A2PcKeTtVQ — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2022

Omarion embarked on a solo career, releasing his debut album O in 2005 which featured the lead single of the same title and the dance track “Touch.” He later starred in the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood for two seasons. His biggest solo single is the 2014 collaboration “Post to Be” with Chris Brown and Jhene Aiko. He reunited with his boy band for the 2019 Millenium World Tour and is now on the second leg of the tour without gis group members.

But despite his success, he’s now a meme related to the global pandemic. And after his New Year’s Eve message, the jokes are still pouring in.

I didn’t kiss anyone on New Years because I’m trying to #StopTheSpread of the Omarion virus — Lij (@LijHendrix) January 1, 2022

Kisses and hugs are typically the way to bring in the new year with your loved ones. With the way the virus is spreading, not this go around.

tell me why i was at work and a guest was talking about “im staying home for new years. im not trying to catch that omarion.” and i just wanted to 🤣😭😂 https://t.co/4d0H2x08Ts — Lexi (45%) (@chateau_dereves) January 2, 2022

A joke from work turned into real life for this viewer. She wasn’t expecting it to hit so close to home that quickly.

Everybody spending the New Years w/ genuine vibes, that’s raw. That Omarion got mfs in the house doing chill shit w/ they people. This gone be a good year for everybody — RIP23 (@23kari__) January 1, 2022

At least people are being safe, or at least some. Hopefully, if people follow the guidelines, this will all be over soon.

https://twitter.com/WEARYHRT/status/1477176254596104197?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s better in than out for many. Millions aren’t taking chances with going to functions of any occasion due to the latest strain.

Yoooooo…they DID NOT just label Omarion Omicron on New Years Rockin' Eve. Did anyone else see that🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣? — JD Williams (@JDWilliamsEnt) January 1, 2022

Even the network had jokes. By the end of his message, the spelling was adjusted.

And that’s exactly what a variant would say https://t.co/NCZsOUevg3 — Cam✨ (@YearOfTheMuse) January 1, 2022

With the way the coronavirus has mutated since the start of the pandemic, many wonder when it will end. This Twitter user says Omarion’s message is redundant, just like the virus.