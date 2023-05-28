Oasis' Noel Gallagher Brutally Mocks The 1975's Matty Healy

Noel Gallagher blasted Matty Healy for his comments calling for an Oasis reunion, referring to him as "slack-jawed" and a "f—wit." During an interview with Spin to promote High Flying Birds' upcoming album, Council Skies, the subject of an Oasis reunion came up. He was asked what he thought about comments made by The 1975's frontman Healy, who stated that Noel and his brother Liam needed to "grow up" and reform their relationship. Additionally, Healy said the group should get back together since "there's not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig." Healy noted that he was most proud of the band "as men," as they have "mediated [their] tensions by being very tactile, very open and very silly." Following that, Healy lashed out at bands who "get so serious" about something that's "not that complicated." "What are Oasis doing?" he continued. "Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world and not doing it because you're in a mard with your brother?" Healy said he could deal with Liam and Noel Gallagher "dressing like they're in their 20s and being in their 50s" but not "acting like they're in their 20s". "They need to grow up," he added.

"They're men of the people, and they're sat around in, like, Little Venice and Highgate, crying over an argument with their brother. Grow up! Headline Glastonbury! Have a good time! Have a laugh!" He concluded, "Do me a favor: Get back together, stop messing around. That's my public service announcement for today." The comments drew a huge response online and even prompted Liam Gallagher to respond by asking, "It's our time to waste, who made him the boss of time?" Noel didn't hear about the singer's comments until now and seemed unaware of them. "Oh, that f— slack-jawed f—wit. What did he say?" he asked after the interviewer broached the topic. "He would never be able to imagine it? He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up."

Also, he explained why he is not interested in pursuing an Oasis reunion, claiming that the band has already achieved everything it set out to do. "If Oasis hadn't fulfilled its potential, I might have a different attitude towards it. But as Oasis did everything it set out to do and more," he explained, "I don't see the point. It was a moment in time, and if you missed it, tough shit. I missed the Sex Pistols, and I've managed to get over that. So people should get over it." Rumors regarding an Oasis reunion have been circulating for years, but Liam and Noel have taken a dim view of the possibility. Both brothers seemed willing to reform in the past, with Liam promising it would "happen very soon" in a cover interview with NME and Noel saying he would not rule it out. Apparently, those relations have deteriorated over time, with Liam claiming that his brother has done "a lot of damage to Oasis as a band" and Noel claiming that his brother wants to reunite the band but will never initiate it. It was earlier this week that tensions between them arose once again as Noel labeled Liam a "coward" who would not commit to performing together again. Liam responded to his brother's Twitter comments by saying he is "full of s—" and "hates Oasis fans."