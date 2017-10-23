NSYNC Shares Message for Justin Timberlake Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

NSYNC congratulated former member Justin Timberlake for getting the Super Bowl LII halftime show gig with a tweet.

“Congrats [Justin Timberlake] proud of you!! Let’s go!!” a representative for the band wrote on their official account.

The tweet will likely add fuel to the speculation that JT and the other members of NSYNC will reunite at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Joey Fatone told TMZ earlier this month he would be open to another reunion.

“We’ve done the Super Bowl before,” Fatone said. “It’s one of those things. Just like we did at the MTV Awards. You know, if someone asks to do it, it it’s right, then we do it. If everybody can’t do it, then we don’t do it. It’s pretty simple.”

Lance Bass has also insisted this year that a reunion is happening soon, since NSYNC will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. However, there is still no date for the ceremony.

“We’ll be getting back together in a few months when we get our star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Bass told InStyle. “We’re just planning that celebration right now. It’ll be really fun!”

The last time NSYNC reunited was for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. Bass said the group only had to rehearse for three hours before the show “and it all came back.”

Variety reported last month that Timberlake is likely to release a new album around the time of the Super Bowl. It will be his first album since 2013’s The 20/20 Experience.

Super Bowl LII is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.