NSYNC to Reunite at the VMAs

*NSYNC fans will be rejoicing to hear the iconic boy band is to reunite at the upcoming VMAs. According to TMZ, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick will be present at the big event to present an award. The outlet notes that sources connected to the band and the VMAs clarified that *NSYNC will not be performing.

Notably, it's rumored that this will not be the only *NSYNC reunion of 2023. Earlier this year, Entertainment Tonight, reported that a source stated that Timberlake's bandmates "are expected to have surprise roles in the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together," with him. The source also stated that the group would be reuniting as "NSYNC" in order to release a new song. This would be *NSYNC's first single since the chart-topping "Girlfriend" in 2002. Neither Universal nor reps for the members of *NSYNC have confirmed the reports.

*NSYNC previously reunited in 2019 for a surprise performance with Ariana Grande at Coachella, though Timberlake was unable to join them. Fatone later revealed to Billboard that Timberlake's absence was simply due to obligations of a solo tour he was on at the time. However, the singer noted that it wasn't out of the question that the group could have a full and official reunion at some point in the future.

"Never say never," he said. "I mean, who knew we were going to be doing Coachella a few years ago? I think it just has to be the right time; we all have to be inspired in the moment. But I do think the world needs something again from *NSYNC. I always feel bad that there was no ending, because we didn't have a final show, we didn't have a final tour, because we didn't know it was the final days. I think we owe it to the fans to give them something at some point. I just hope it's before I'm 80 years old," he laughed.

Back in 2021, Timberlake told The Radio Times (via The Mirror) that he, too, wouldn't rule out an *NSYNC reunion. "I don't have a crystal ball for what will happen with the music industry in the months, or years, to come. That's something that weighs on my mind in a heavy way," he said at the time, then going on to note that he was more focused presently on his new movie. "We will have to see what happens in terms of live music, and I appreciate the question, but my focus right now is on Palmer."