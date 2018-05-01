NSYNC Reunites for Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

*NSYNC is back, at least for one day.

The popular 90s boy-band was inducted onto the Hollywood Walk of fame on Monday morning and the group’s five members — Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick — were all in attendance on Hollywood Boulevard.

“Our moms and dads have really been there — y’all are the MPV,” Timberlake said. “They’re the reason that we were able to be where we were in the world and specifically for my mom, for the first couple of years that we were touring the world, I was a minor, which sounds crazy! And she was there every step of the way, so Mom, thank you so much. And now to my beautiful wife (Jessica Biel), who’s here today and who’s now the mother of our beautiful son (Silas Randall), I love you so much.”

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres opened up the ceremony by introducing the band.

“*NSYNC of course is short for kitchen sink,” DeGeneres joked to kick things off. “Of course, the band is made up of the cute one, the bad boy, the sensitive one, the sexy one … and Joey.”

“They stole the hearts of teenage girls everywhere and some curious boys,” she added. “There is a reason you’re being honored today — your music is a soundtrack to a generation.”

After speeches from Carson Daly and each of the band members, the five embraced in a group hug as Timberlake teased he “can’t wait to see what the future holds.” This caused a “Reunite!” chant to break out in the crowd.

The event marked the first time the five of them had been together since Chasez’s 40th birthday party in 2016.

The group first formed in 1995 and release three albums — ‘N Sync (1997), No Strings Attached (2000) and Celebrity (2001) — and had numerous singles make onto Billboard’s Hott 100, including “Bye Bye Bye,” “I Want You Back,” “Girlfriend,” “This I Promise You,” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

The band went on a “temporary hiatus” in 2002, but never reunited.

“It’s not really about us — we’re happy to be there, but at that point that star is mainly for the fans,” Chasez said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday. “The fans made this happen… They gave us the opportunity to share our music with people.”

Timberlake went on to be the breakout star of the group, selling more than 32 million albums in his singles career.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images