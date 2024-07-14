Noah Kahan Suffers Injury

Folk-pop sensation Noah Kahan proved that the show must go on, even when it means scooting across the stage with a torn calf muscle, as he wowed fans during his recent performances in Berkeley, California. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter, currently on his "We'll All Be Here Forever Tour," encountered an unexpected setback just before his second night at UC Berkeley's Greek Theatre on Saturday, July 6.

Kahan sustained a calf muscle tear while engaging in a pre-show game of pickleball. The injury threatened to derail his performance, but the Grammy-nominated artist persevered, showcasing his commitment to his fans and art.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Kahan took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to inform his followers about the incident. He posted, "Berkeley, I've really hurt my leg and there's a chance I will have to be sitting down for this show. I'm sorry you might not be witness to my extraordinary athleticism this evening." In a follow-up message, he humorously added, "Ashamed to report it was a pickleball related injury."

The news of Kahan's injury initially caused concern among ticket holders. Oakland resident Becca Schwabe expressed her initial worry that the concert might be canceled after seeing a photo of Kahan's injury on his Instagram story, captioned with the single word "Brutal." However, her fears were allayed when the show proceeded as planned, albeit with some creative adaptations.

Kahan made his entrance on a scooter adorned with colorful lights, eliciting both surprise and admiration from the audience. Throughout the performance, he repeatedly joked about his predicament. "He wasn't his usual jumpy, rowdy self, but he made light of the situation," Schwabe recounted to the San Francisco Chronicle. "He kept saying, 'I'm so brave. I'm really brave and strong, guys.'"

Despite the physical limitations imposed by his injury, Kahan refused to let it dampen the energy of his performance. Social media platforms like TikTok and X were soon flooded with videos showing the artist hopping on his uninjured foot while singing and playing guitar. This was particularly evident during his rendition of "New Perspective," a track from his third studio album, Stick Season.

During his performance, Kahan jokingly addressed the audience, saying, "So if you're bored, it's not my fault," further demonstrating his ability to maintain his sense of humor despite the challenging circumstances. One of the highlights of Kahan's concert tour has been the incorporation of a small secondary stage for intimate acoustic sets. Even with his injury, he maintained this element of the show.

Kahan's rise to fame has been meteoric. While he released his debut album, Busyhead in 2019, it was his 2022 release, Stick Season, that catapulted him into the spotlight. Since then, he has graced major festivals like Outside Lands, sold out arenas, and earned his first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Following the Berkeley shows, Kahan shared a carousel of images and video on Instagram, documenting both his performance and his post-injury navigation on crutches. He captioned the post: "Berkeley, thank you for letting me be a brave little soldier for two nights at the Greek. You were all amazing and I wish I could have stayed on that stage forever."

As Kahan's tour continues, with the next stop scheduled for Tuesday, July 9, in Salt Lake City, questions remain about how his injury might impact future performances. However, if his Berkeley shows are any indication, fans can expect the same level of passion and creativity that has become synonymous with Kahan's performances, regardless of any physical setbacks.