Indie-pop star Sky Ferreira's recent headlining performance at the Sydney Opera House has left concertgoers bewildered. Ferreira performed songs from her acclaimed only album, 2013's Night Time, My Time, as the headlining act at Vivid Festival, reported news.com.au. The artist arrived late, 80 minutes after the scheduled 7:30 p.m. start time on Sunday. Adding to the peculiarity, she conducted the entire show in darkness.

Fans, growing restless during the prolonged wait, took to social media to voice their frustration. One attendee tweeted, "Sky ferreira late by 1 hr 10 mins so far." When Ferreira finally graced the stage, she remained largely invisible, a mere silhouette against a backdrop of muted blue illumination.

Footage from the event prompted another fan to tweet, "Sky Ferreira showed up 80 mins late to her Sydney gig and is performing the whole show in the dark with her back turned the crowd, who's surprised?" Despite the unusual circumstances, some fans found the experience worthwhile. A TikTok user posted, "Sky Ferreira was almost two hours late but it was worth the wait to finally see her live." According to Setlist FM, Ferreira commenced her performance at 8:50 p.m., delivering 16 songs—four less than her planned setlist, which eagle-eyed fans had spotted earlier.

This isn't an isolated incident. Ferreira's recent U.S. and European tour dates have garnered similar feedback. A fan at her May 25 Los Angeles show at The Wiltern described it as a "beautiful disaster. 2 hours late. Sound and lighting issues the whole time. Honestly respect her for not giving up and playing until midnight. Never experienced anything like that before."

Her Manchester gig weeks prior also made waves, with some branding it the "Willy Wonka experience of gigs" due to her tardiness and the show's chaotic nature. Ferreira, however, refuted these claims on social media, stating, "the narrative and negativity I constantly receive online doesn't add up. It was completely different IRL." She urged attendees to "stop being weird and throw away your phones." Fans are left wondering what to expect from upcoming performances as Ferreira's Australian concert tour continues with stops in Melbourne and Brisbane.