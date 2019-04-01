Nipsey Hussle: Rapper Dead at 33 Following Shooting in LA

Rapper Nipsey Hussle has reportedly been shot and killed outside of his own clothing store in Los Angeles according to TMZ. The shooting occurred Sunday near the Hyde Park neighborhood in south of Crenshaw in the city, with reportedly three people shot during the incident including Hussle, real name Ermias Ashgedom.

TMZ noted that one man fled in a vehicle following the shooting while the victims of the shooting were taken to the hospital. The outlet reported at the time that one person died as a result of the shooting, later confirming along with NBC News that 33-year-old Hussle was the victim who passed away.

The two other victims remain in critical condition according to NBC News. Hussle opened his clothing company, Marathon Clothing, in 2017.

Reports from the scene add that witnesses heard multiple gunshots fired before police and paramedics arrived. According to TMZ, Hussle had been receiving CPR at the time before being rushed to the hospital. The rapper was pronounced dead shortly after.

No details were released about a potential suspect, but Hussle did tweet about having “strong enemies” shortly before the shooting took place.

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

According to NBC News, Hussle had been associated with the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips. The gang is one of the largest in LA and the rapper publicly acknowledged his association back in 2010. He also questioned certain rappers representing gangs like the Crips and Bloods during an the interview Complex confirming his connection.

“If you 35, 28, or 30 years old, and you decide you’re gonna pick up a rag and start bangin’, and you can look yourself in the mirror and you still feel like you’re a man? That’s cool, do your thing. My concern is the n— that are really in the s—,” Hussle told Complex.

“I’m more focused on giving solutions and inspiration more than anything…I feel like it’s fraudulent. Straight up. If you ain’t put on to this s—, you wasn’t courted on, you ain’t going to the back of the buildings to fight, your homies didn’t get put on, you not from a gang. Not only are you not from a gang, if you ain’t press a line and put in work, not necessarily kill nobody but you know, put yours on the line. It ain’t just you a Blood when it’s convenient, cause you got a camera and it looks cool.”

TMZ adds that the rappers alleged Crips connection has not stopped him from working with rappers with rival connections, including YG and The Game who have been reportedly tied to The Bloods. NBC News adds that in recent years, Hussle had turned towards inspiration from the tech industry and elaborated on it in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“In our culture, there’s a narrative that says, ‘Follow the athletes, follow the entertainers,’” Hussle told the LA Times in 2018. “And that’s cool, but there should be something that says, ‘Follow Elon Musk, follow [Mark] Zuckerberg.’”

This interest led to the rapper joining with artists and entrepreneurs to develop Destination Crenshaw according to NBC News, an “open air museum devoted to honoring African-American artistic achievement.”

Hussle’s debut album, Victory Lap, was recently nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammys and was his first studio release after a nearly 15-year career that featured four mixtapes and 10 other independent projects before his Grammy-nominated debut according to TMZ. He would go on to lost to Cardi B at the show.

Another shooting occurred at Hussle’s clothing store back in September 2018, but the rapper was not present and no one was shot a the time according to TMZ. He was also reportedly part of a brawl in West Hollywood in December 2018 after a case of “mistaken identity.”

The rapper is survived by his two children, one from a previous relationship and a 2-year-old with actress Lauren London.

Several major names from the hip-hop and sports world tweeted their thoughts and prayers for Hussle after word of the shooting began to spread. Former NFL star Reggie Bush tweeted “prayers up for [Nipsey Hussle]” before the rapper was reported dead, following it with a frown emoji shortly after news broke. NBA stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry also added their well wishes to the mix and rapper 50 Cent followed them by tossing out “thoughts and prayers” for the late rapper.