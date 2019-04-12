Nipsey Hussle Procession Ends With Drive-By Shooting, Leaving 1 Dead and Several Injured

Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service ended in tragedy on Thursday after gunfire erupted as mourners celebrated the life of the late rapper.

According to Chief Michel Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department, one person was killed and three others were left injured following a drive-by shooting during the celebration of life on Thursday, April 10.

“In the midst of this procession we have a multi-four shooting at 103 Street and Main Street,” he tweeted, adding that the victims are 3 male blacks and 1 female black — ages from 30- 50 years old. Tragically one is deceased. We must stop this senseless violence.”

In the midst of this procession we have a multi-4 Shooting at 103 St and Main St. Victims are 3 Male Blacks and 1 Female Black – ages from 30-50 years old. Tragically one is deceased. Suspects in gray Hyundai fired on the victims. We must stop this senseless violence. — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 12, 2019

The shooting occurred just hours after a memorial service was held for Hussle at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Hussle passed away at the age of 33 after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during an altercation with another man outside his Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, March 31.

The Thursday service, a “Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Nipsey Hussle,” was attended by fans, colleagues, and loved ones, and was so packed that it caused a ticketing issue that briefly delayed the service.

“A last minute rush of mourners attending today’s service caused congestion and brief delays at entrances around Staples Center,” the LAPD tweeted prior to the service. “We assisted organizers & worked diligently to ensure all attendees entered the venue safely, and the Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life is now underway.”

The tribute to the rapper included a performance by Stevie Wonder and a reading of a letter from former president Barack Obama, in which he wrote that “Nipsey saw potential, he saw hope, he saw a community, that even from its flaws taught him to always keep going.”

During the ceremony, Hussle’s longtime girlfriend, Lauren London, who he shares 2-year-old son Kross with, paid tribute to the late rapper with a moving eulogy. Hussle’s mother, Angelique Smith, also spoke during the ceremony.

Following the service, a 25.5-mile funeral procession wound its way through Inglewood, South Los Angeles and Watts. The procession started in Exposition Park and past USC, Hussle’s childhood home, and The Marathon Clothing store before it ended at the Angeles Funeral Home.

Hussle is survived by two children and his girlfriend.