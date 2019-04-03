Nipsey Hussle: Everything We Know About Rapper’s Murder

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was murdered on Sunday, and there are several details to know about the case.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, 33-year-old Hussle was born Ermias Asghedom in 1985.

His hip-hop career began in 2005, when he dropped his first mixtape, titled Slauson Boy Volume 1.

Over the years, Hussle went on to release a dozen more mixtapes, and finally put out his first official full-length album, Victory Lap, in 2018.

Sadly, his life was cut short when he was shot to death over the weekend.

Tragic Murder

I can’t believe I’m saying this. Rest In Peace to #NipseyHussle ? Praying for his family and friends and all of his fans that he has impacted. ?? #RIP pic.twitter.com/0iI9cgns6t — Power 106 (@Power106LA) April 1, 2019

On Sunday, March 31, Hussle was gunned down outside his L.A. store The Marathon Clothing.

Two other men were said to have been injured in the shooting, but Hussle was the only one to suffer fatal injuries.

Hussle was 33 years old at the time of his death.

Surveillance Footage

Surveillance footage from Nipsey Hussle murder scene leaks https://t.co/idUJzqsMAb — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 1, 2019

Following Hussle’s senseless murder, surveillance footage surfaced showing the crime from different angles.

In the video, the alleged suspect is shown having a conversation with Hussle — which sources claimed was very heated — who leaves and then returns with a gun.

At this point, Hussle is seen falling to the ground and others are seen running for safety.

Cause of Death Ruled

#BREAKING Coroner says Nipsey Hussle died from gunshot wounds to head, torso https://t.co/jrimvtrUTv pic.twitter.com/Jj5SkV0pqG — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 1, 2019

The day after Hussle’s murder, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office ruled on an official cause of death.

A report from the department cited gunshot wounds he suffered to the head and torso as what killed the rapper.

Additionally, his death was also ruled a homicide.

Violent Vigil

Multiple people injured in massive stampede as chaos erupts during memorial in Los Angeles for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle. https://t.co/kK8Ba5J3Ad pic.twitter.com/T0S6prENQ3 — ABC News (@ABC) April 2, 2019

On Monday evening, a vigil was held in Hussle’s honor, to allow the public to pay their respects to the fallen rap star.

However, things became aggressive and the L.A.P.D. had to respond to calls and force the crowd to disperse.

“Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil,” the L.A.P.D. said in a statement. “Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order.”

Suspect Arrested

LAPD chief describes how suspect Eric Holder allegedly shot and killed Nipsey Hussle outside the rapper’s own clothing store https://t.co/X9qw8RLJTK pic.twitter.com/02bQoYJUVc — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 2, 2019

On Tuesday, April 2, the L.A.P.D. announced that they had identified a suspect in Hussle’s murder.

“Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742,” the department said in a statement.

“Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100,” the L.A.P.D. added.

Later the same day, Holder was arrested by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Tributes

Following the sad news of Hussle’s death, many of peers and fans took to social media to lament the rapper’s tragic death.

“F—. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long,” Drake wrote in an Instagram post.

“You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g,” he added.

Tributes Cont.

“You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars,” rapper/producer Pharrell Williams said of Hussle’s death.

“Broke me…. we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired[.] prayers for my brother and his family,” Meek Mill tweeted.

“heartbroken and speechless[.] god bless your beautiful family[.] just spoke about working…a community legend. a humble king… for real. ah this don’t feel real. wow,” singer Kehlani added.

Tributes Cont.

Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy. L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence. My Crisis Response Team is assisting the families coping with shock and grief. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) April 1, 2019

“That was tough. Obviously surprised a lot of people,” NBA champion Steph Curry said when asked about Hussle’s death.

“I got to know him last year and had a great conversation about who he was as a person, what he stood for, what his message was, how he tried to inspire people considering where he grew up and how he turned that into something extremely powerful, represented an entire city,” he continued.

“Definitely a sad, sad, tragic event. Send prayers to his family, his community, to Lauren London, hopefully, they stay strong through this, it’s tough. You know, senseless crimes that don’t need to happen, especially with a guy who was doing what he was doing,” Curry concluded his statement.

Hussle is survived by two children and his girlfriend, actress Lauren London, who gave birth to their son Kross in 2016.