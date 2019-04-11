Nipsey Hussle: Former President Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Rapper

The memorial service for late rapper Nipsey Hussle was held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center on Thursday. There was a slight delay due to the rush of mourners who arrived outside the arena, but it soon got underway around an hour after the announced star time.

A highlight of the service itself came in the form of a letter from former President Barack Obama. The letter, read by Karen Civil at the event, praised the late rapper for his work with the community and the flaws that he didn’t let hold him back according to Variety.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’d never met Nipsey Hussle, but I’d heard some of his music through my daughters, and after his passing, I had the chance to learn more about his transformation and his community work,” Obama opened his letter. “While most folks look at the Crensh neighborhood where he grew up and see only gangs, bullets and despair, Nipsey saw potential. He saw hope. He saw a community that, even thought its flaws, taught him to always keep going.”

Thank you to @BarackObama for sending this letter for me to read celebrating @NipseyHussle’s life & legacy. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/qwEjjb6O9d — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) April 11, 2019

Obama continued, outlining the choice of Hussle to invest in his community instead of just ignoring it.

“To build a skills-training center and a co-working space in Crenshaw; to life up the Eritrean-American community; to set an example for young people to follow — is a legacy worthy of celebration. I hope his memory inspires more work in Crenshaw and communities like it.”

He signs off by sending his sympathies alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama to Hussle’s loved ones, including his girlfriend Lauren London.

As was confirmed earlier in the day, Hussle — real name Ermias Asghedom — was killed by the fatal gunshot wounds stemming from the attack on Sunday, March 31. Hussle’s brother rushed to the scene soon after the attack and attempted to perform CPR.

“He got the call and he rand out of here so fast. He never did that in the morning,” the rapper’s grandmother told CBS2. “Right away, I called his mother. I said, ‘Angel, something must have happened.’ I said, ‘Samiel jumped up, he didn’t take his shower, he got out of here so fast.’ Sammy got up there soon enough to start helping his brother. Erias knew Sammy was there before he died.”

Numerous famous names have also shared their wishes and thoughts about the late rapper. LeBron James, Ashanti, Rick Ross, Stephen Curry, Reggie Bush, Young Thug, and Tyron Woodley were just a few famous names.