Nine Inch Nails Cancels All Shows in 2021

Nine Inch Nails has announced that they are canceling all of their shows for the remainder of 2021, seemingly due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement posted to social media, the band wrote, "When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet."

The statement continued, "We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right." Nine Inch Nails was set to play two headlining shows in Cleveland, Ohio — at the Jacobs Pavilion — on Sept. 21 and 23. The Pixies were scheduled to be featured on the bill as well. Those who already purchased tickets to the concerts will be able to get a refund.

Ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information. pic.twitter.com/XYboGA7FBw — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) August 19, 2021

Trent Reznor and crew are not the only ones opting to cancel shows because of Covid-19, as a number of bands and artists have had to postpone concerts and tours. Nu-metal godfathers Korn recently canceled a handful of concerts due to frontman Jonathan Davis testing positive for Covid-19. Country legend Garth Brooks also announced concert cancellation this week, revealing to fans that he was scrapping the rest of his stadium tour.

Yahoo reported that five dates will be impacted by Brooks' cancellation: September 18th in Cincinnati; September 25th in Charlotte, North Carolina; October 2nd in Baltimore; October 9th in Foxborough, Massachusetts; and July 31st in Nashville, Tennessee. Notably, the Nashville concert was previously postponed due to a lightning storm. One other concert is technically affected as well, a planned show in Seattle, Washington. However, concert tickets had not yet gone on sale for that date.

"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part," Brooks said in a statement. "With a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us," he added. At this time, neither brooks nor Nine Inch Nails have firmly stated whether or not they will be rescheduling their canceled events, but it seems they both are hopeful this will be a possibility in the future.