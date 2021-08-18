Drake Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis and 'Weird' Hair Loss Side Effect

✖

Drake is opening up about the side effects of COVID-19 he's experiencing after revealing he had contracted the virus. The "God's Plan" rapper shared he had tested positive for coronavirus at some point and was experiencing hair loss in response to an Instagram account that teased him about his hairstyle.

The fan behind the account joked that the heart shaved into Drake's upper left corner of his head is "stressed," showing an older shot of the 'do compared to a newer one. In the more recent photo, the heart only makes it about halfway down before hitting the rapper's hairline, but Drake responded in the comments that it was COVID that set him back. "I had COVID that s— grew in weird I had to start again," he responded with a laughing crying emoji. "It's coming back don’t diss."

Drake previously opened up about a COVID-19 scare he experienced early on in the pandemic, saying on Instagram Live in March 2020 that he tested negative for COVID after hanging out with NBA star Kevin Durant, who did contract the virus. "Yeah, I had to get tested, but it came back negative," Drake told his followers at the time, "The test was uncomfortable though. They put that Q-tip all the way [points to nose] in your thoughts and s—."

Hair loss is a documented side effect of COVID, with actress Alyssa Milano coming forward in October 2020 on The Dr. Oz Show to explain she had suffered "extreme hair loss" as well as "brain fog" after testing positive. "It's hard, especially when you're an actor and so much of your identity is wrapped up in those things, like having long silky hair and clean skin," she told Dr. Mehmet Oz. "Along with that also, I have the brain fog. Which, again, as an actress, as someone who has to memorize dialogue and be able to emote, and respond, and be on my toes, it's frightening."