Night Ranger Offers Health Update on Singer Jack Blades After Hospitalization

Night Ranger is letting fans know the status of frontman Jack Blades, who was recently hospitalized. The vocalist, who sings on the band's popular tracks like "Sister Christian" and "Don't Tell Me You Love Me," was admitted to a hospital in mid-March for an unspecified health issue. The band postponed several concerts as a result of his ailment. Soon after, Blades' bandmates — Brad Gillis, Kelly Keagy, Eric Levy and Keri Kelli — let fans know how he was doing and what exactly caused his hospitalization.

"We've got an update on Jack… and it's good news!" the band said in a March 27 statement. "He is now out of the hospital and feeling great. Last week he was admitted due to heart irregularities, followed by a successful procedure. We are so happy everything went well. Jack can't wait to get back out on the road and neither can we!"

(Photo: Mike Pont / Getty Images)

The band went on to thanks the medical professionals who aided Blades. Night Ranger also hoped to keep their current touring schedule intact at the time, but that would soon change. In a March 30 post on its official site and social media, the group rescheduled another date at the advice of the vocalist's medical advisors.

"Night Ranger's upcoming performance at The Wild Horse Pass Resort & Casino in Chandler, [Arizona,] is being postponed," the band wrote. "After consultation with Jack's medical team, a few extra weeks recuperation before hitting the stage was advised. Please do not fret, he is in great shape and excited to rock! The rescheduled date will be Saturday, October 14, 2023. If you have purchased tickets for the original date, your tickets will be honored at the rescheduled show. Should you be unable to attend the new date, you will be able to request a refund at your point of purchase until May 14th, 2023."

Night Ranger also had to cancel an appearance at Rock from the Heart Aortic Health Symposium in Baltimore. The organization issued a statement wishing Blades the best in his recovery.

"Giving Jack enough time to recover from his heart irregularity and successful procedure is imperative to our mission as an organization," said Rock from the Heart Founders Pete and Amy Johnson. "We fully stand with the band's decision to give Jack a little more time to heal before getting back on the stage."

Blades is also known by classic rock fans for his work in the supergroup Damn Yankees, which also included Ted Nugent, Tommy Shaw (of Styx) and Michael Cartellone. They're known for the songs "High Enough," "Where You Goin' Now" and "Come Again," among others.