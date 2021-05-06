Ted Nugent Thought He Might Die Amidst COVID-19 Battle

✖

Ted Nugent is opening up about his battle with the coronavirus. After confirming that he tested positive for COVID-19 in April, the "Cat Scratch Fever" singer revealed in a live broadcast later that month that he thought he wouldn't survive his battle with the virus, admitting that he has "never been so scared in all my life."

In the video, Nugent, who previously referred to COVID-19 as "not a real pandemic" and has referred to the virus as a "leftist scam to destroy" former President Donald Trump, revealed he was still feeling "bad" up to just a few days before shooting the clip. He said he "didn't think I was gonna make it," revealing that he "literally couldn't function for about 20 hours." The musician said he suffered from a "six-foot-two, 225-pound headache" that was "like nothing I have ever experienced," adding that "from the tip of my toes to the top of my hair I literally was dizzy and weak and struggled to get up to go to the bathroom." He credited a group of doctors for his recovery.

"They came from around the world, they go, 'Uncle Ted we got the stuff. Uncle Ted don't worry we got you covered. Uncle Ted we're sending a plane and we're taking you to the UT medical center and we got ya, man!' I could literally cry, it was so powerful," he said, going on to assure fans that he is now feeling much better. "It's like I'm the fastest hot rod at the drag strip, where all my horsepower and all my torque and my oxygen levels and all my vital signs, that I monitor throughout the day, are all perfecto."

Nugent initially revealed on April 19 that he had contracted the virus. He made the announcement in a Facebook Live video, where he repeatedly referred to the pandemic as the "Chinese virus attack," a racist talking point that was often used by Trump. Calling the virus "a pain in the a–," Nugent told viewers he was suffering from a "clusterf–" of symptoms, including a "stuffed-up head" and "body aches" and he could "hardly crawl out of bed the last few days." In the video, Nugent also doubled down on his stance on the COVID vaccine by making more false claims about it, stating, "nobody knows what's in it. If you can't even honestly answer our questions of exactly what's in it and why are you testing it on human beings and forcing it on people in such a short period of time?" At this time, more than half of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.