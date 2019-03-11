Nicki Minaj Responds After Last-Minute Concert Cancellation Causes Fans to Chant ‘Cardi B’

Nicki Minaj is addressing her last-minute concert cancellation over the weekend.

The “Barbie Tingz” rapper left fans in Bordeaux, France aggravated and chanting “Cardi B! Cardi B!” Saturday night as they exited the Arkea Arena after Minaj cancelled her performance just minutes before she was set to take the stage and after fans had already piled into the venue.

According to Minaj, the sudden cancellation was prompted by a lack of electricity.

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏽🇫🇷♥️

“You guys, it’s not in my best interest not perform and lose money and aggravate my fans,” Minaj explained in a video posted to her Instagram Story after the cancellation. “I love performing for my fans. I’m more excited than you are before the show. These two cities that had technical issues were cities that I had never been before and we tried to add them but they just didn’t have the power in the building to facilitate my show. And they didn’t tell us that until three hours before the show…we did sound check, they said it was fine.”

“But anyway, every artist has technical difficulties and has to cancel shows,” she added. “I wanna tell you guys that I love you dearly and I really hope to make it up very soon.”

Fans who had flocked to the venue for the show shared videos showing the result of the cancellation, in which angry concertgoers threw shade at the rapper by chanting their support for her rival rapper Cardi B.

The rappers have been embattled in a feud, which culminated in a physical altercation between their security teams when they both attended the same Harper’s Bazaar’s event during New York Fashion Week in early September.

cksjsh when the staff announced the concert was cancelled they started chanting cardi b name

pic.twitter.com/wEfJK5EMs7

Saturday night’s abrupt cancellation came just weeks after the cancellation of her show in Bratislava, Slovakia. Speaking to the crowd to announce the cancellation, Minaj explained that she and her team had been “trying for hours to get the show to work, and the building says they don’t have the power in this building to make this show work.”

Currently, neither of the shows have been rescheduled.