Nicki Minaj Reveals Dazzling Photos for ‘Wobble Up’ Video

Nicki Minaj posted a few glamorous shots from the “Wobble Up” music video to celebrate its release on Monday.

Minaj featured heavily in Chris Brown‘s new song “Wobble Up,” along with rapper G-Eazy. All three were in the video as well, although the separate set pieces seem to imply that they did not film it all together. Regardless, Minaj’s posts from the set of the video on Monday had her Instagram followers in awe.

The pictures showed Minaj in a yellow one-piece — just one of her man outfits from the video. She sat on a pink box in a pink tiled shower with a round window over her shoulder revealing a clear blue sky outside.

She was also draped in a light robe, with a pink belt cinched around her waist and high-heeled sandals on. Minaj’s wrists and ankles were bedecked with beads, and golden hoop earrings peeked out from under her huge mane of hair.

In Minaj’s Instagram posts, the pink box she was sitting on was actually raw wood wrapped in criss-crossing black duct tape. The window over her shoulder was a bit dull too, indicating that there were plenty of green screen effects involved in the video.

The song itself is a care free summertime anthem, with lyrics about showing off and looking for love. The video evokes scenes from beaches, tropical getaways and dance parties, but for the most part the three rappers are not in the same shot together.

Outside of her music, many fans are fed up with Minaj’s attitude towards sexual assault offenders, and her continued association with Chris Brown has not helped. The singer was famously accused of attacking his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, and some artists now refuse to work with him. Minaj has continued to collaborate with him over the years.

In her personal life, Minaj came under scrutiny last year as well. In December the rapper went public with her relationship with Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender in the state of New York who was also convicted of manslaughter. Petty was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree back in 1994, when he himself was underage. When her Instagram commenters pointed this out to Minaj she defended him.

“He was 15, she was 16…in a relationship,” she wrote. “But go awf, Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Minaj and Petty appear to be together still, showing up to the Met Gala together earlier this month.