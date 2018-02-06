Nick Jonas Injures Hand During Post-Concert Workout

Nick Jonas hit the gym too hard after a concert performance.

The pop singer performed in Mexico on Monday night and hit the gym after the show, he boasted to fans on social media. But something bad happened during his workout session as he soon posted a photo of his left hand covered in a bandage and ice pack.

“My post show workout was going really well until…” he wrote on top of of the photo proof of his injury.

Jonas did not elaborate on what caused his injury, but his late-night sweat session occurred sometime after midnight based on the timeline of his concert.

It looks like the 25-year-old singer took comfort in a Coors Light following the mishap, which seems to have halted his workout plans.

While Jonas has been performing solo since the Jonas Brothers called it quits in 2013, recent theories suggested the band, which was made up by Nick and siblings Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, was getting back together.

Unfortunately for “Year 3000” fans, Nick dispelled the rumors of a brotherly reunion at the Grammys in January.

“We hung out for a weekend all together and I guess our Instagram was restarted,” Nick told Ryan Seacrest on the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show as he explained why the rumors first began popping up.

“Right now there’s no reunion planned. But never say never — you never know what’s going to happen,” he added.

Fans of the band, who brought along Disney’s Camp Rock and a series of ‘tween hits in the late 2000s, were hopeful that the band was reuniting after its Instagram account was reactivated following five years of silence.

The band split up in 2013, with Nick telling PEOPLE they were stepping back because “prioritizing our family is really important to us.”

“We’re choosing our family because it was becoming toxic,” Kevin, now 30, added at the time.

Since then, Nick has become a solo artist, while Joe, 28, leads pop band DNCE and is engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Kevin is married with two kids.