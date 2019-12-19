Nick Cannon Releases Third Eminem Diss Track, and It’s Highly NSFW

Nick Cannon is taking his feud with Eminem even further, by releasing a third diss track against the rapper, and it is highly NSFW. The track was posted to YouTube, and later shared by XXL, and it features Cannon rapping alongside some old unused recordings of Eminem rapping lyrics such as “Blacks and whites, they sometimes mix/But black girls only want your money, ’cause they dumb chicks.”

Notably, the outlet notes that Eminem has previously apologized for these very old lyrics. There are also some alleged Eminem lyrics the refer to black women as “b—es,” but it appears to be unconfirmed if this line actually is delivered by the rapper.

At one point in the song, Cannon acknowledges that the recordings of Eminem are old, rapping, “I don’t give a damn if his a— was young/I can’t let that slide, that’s on my son.”

Cannon’s feud with Eminem goes back years, as Eminem claims that he used to date Cannon’s now-ex Mariah Carey, and has made statements about her in multiple songs throughout the years.

It came up again when Eminem rapped on a new Fat Joe song titled “Lord Above.” In it, he rapped: “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note / But that other dude’s whipped-that p— got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quite / You not gonna do s— / I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick.”

Cannon then hit back with a diss track. Among the many lines Cannon deliver in the song were: “Call Kim/Somebody get Hailie. And that other kid you raisin’ that ain’t even your baby,” and “My baby-mama killed you off a decade ago. You’re still cryin’ about it, b— now who really the h—?”

The track also boasted recordings of former Death Row Records President Suge Knight, who called in from prison and made comments about Eminem that Cannon added to the diss track.

“Check this out Eminem — or whatever your name is, right? You know, I never do no talking, but Nick is family. This is your invitation to prove to everybody else what you’re about,” Knight said in part on the song.

Later, Cannon dropped a second diss track, titled “Pray for Him.”

At this time, Eminem has commented on Cannon’s diss tracks, but has yet to hit back with one of his own.