Nick Cannon Just Dropped Another Eminem Diss Track

In the latest on the feud that won’t die, Nick Cannon has released yet another Eminem diss track, adding to a long list of tracks the two have made about one another. And this latest track may be one of Cannon’s boldest yet. According to Hip Hop DX, Cannon’s newest song, “Pray for Him,” sees the former America’s Got Talent host flipping JAY-Z’s “Renegade” (a song that featured Eminem) and collaborating with members of The Black Squad.

“Lord forgive us / I know that it’s kinda wrong / For five brothers this talented to be on one song,” he rapped on the track before turning his attention to Eminem (and his daughter, Hailie Mathers), “But that white boy, he is nice / But he crossed the black man, Jesus Christ/We gonna pray for him / And move Hailie out the way when we spray cans / We don’t shoot kids and women/We shootin’ 8 man.”

That wasn’t all Cannon had to say, though. He went on to play with one of Eminem’s own verses from “Renegade.”

“No you debate and hated and viewed in America as a motherf—in’ drug addict,” he continued. “You’ll never be a legend. Now when you stop and start to stare at who’s in the mirror/Look at all that f—ing botox, b— I know you embarrassed … I bet you never though the killshot would come from a Cannon.”

Eminem has not yet responded to Cannon’s latest diss track.

This whole feud was reignited by Eminem via his verse on Fat Joe’s new single, “Lord Above.” In the song, he took direct aim at Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey, with whom Eminem also has a lengthy diss track back-and-forth going on.

“Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” he rhymed. “But that other dude’s whipped, that p—y got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do s—/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick / I should quit watchin’ news clips, yeah/My balls are too big, I should be talkin’ pool / ‘Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I’m takin’ shots at you.”

In response, Cannon released a diss track of his own, “The Invitation,” which touched upon the Masked Singer host’s offer to Eminem to come on Wild N’ Out. “My baby-mama killed you off a decade ago,” he sang, referencing Carey’s song, “Obsessed,” that took aim at the Slim Shady rapper. “You’re still cryin’ about it, b— now who really the h—?

Eminem did respond to that track on Twitter by demanding an apology from Cannon.

“I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!” he wrote.

Only time will tell whether he’ll respond to Cannon’s latest, diss-filled track. But, knowing Eminem, there’s a good chance that he’ll have something to say about the whole drama.