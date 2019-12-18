Nick Cannon Just Addressed All the Eminem Fans Who’ve Been Swarming His Comments

Nick Cannon and Eminem might still be engaged in a diss track-filled feud, but the Masked Singer host can’t help but laugh about the drama. On Twitter, Cannon addressed the many, many comments that Eminem’s fans have made about him. And, luckily, he’s taking all of the drama in stride.

On Dec. 17, Cannon responded to a Twitter user who wrote that they were looking forward to Eminem responding to the host. Cannon’s response?

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Everyone in my comments [laughing emojis],” he wrote. “Y’all are so entertaining! I love it!!”

Everyone in my comments!!🤣🤣🤣

Y’all are so entertaining! I love it!! https://t.co/1nol34uWLH — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 17, 2019

Cannon’s tweet is referencing the many comments that Eminem fans have sent his way following the release of his multiple diss tracks aimed at the rapper. Those fans have flocked to the comments section of his YouTube video for “The Invitation,” a diss track Cannon made about the “The Real Slim Shady” rapper.

Eminem fan account Shady Times highlighted the messiness on Twitter by posting a screenshot of some of the comments that Cannon’s video was receiving.

“There’s a whole movie on why you don’t diss Eminem,” one fan wrote.

“Bringing up hailie [Eminem’s daughter] in a song is like killing John wicks dog,” another wrote.

The fans didn’t just take to the comments section of the video. As of right now, about 70,000 fans have given Cannon’s “The Invitation” a “thumbs up.” However, they were greatly outnumbered by those who didn’t vibe with the song, as over 400,000 users have given the video a “thumbs down.”

Cannon first dropped “The Invitation” on Dec. 9 (he has also released a song called “Pray For Him” that is directed towards the rapper). He released the track after Eminem reignited their feud by rapping about the Wild ‘N Out host and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Eminem was featured on Fat Joe’s song “Lord Above,” which was released on Dec. 6.

“Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though/I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” he rhymed on the song. “But that other dude’s whipped, that p— got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick/I should quit watchin’ news clips, yeah/My balls are too big, I should be talkin’ pool/’Cause I got scratches on my pocket, fall when I’m takin’ shots at you.”

Eminem has yet to respond to Cannon’s latest diss tracks.

Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images