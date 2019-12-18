Nick Cannon Denies He Played His Eminem Diss Song 20 Times at a Recent Event

Nick Cannon may be a fan of his Eminem diss tracks, but he doesn’t love them enough to play them dozens of times on repeat. After a report surfaced alleging that the musician had played “The Invitation” on repeat at least “20 times” during recent tapings of his Wild ‘n Out show in Atlanta, Cannon set the record straight on Twitter.

I didn’t do this! But I should’ve! LOL https://t.co/vsT9QVL9JM — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 15, 2019

Cannon’s tweet came in response to a recent report from TMZ, which alleged that Cannon had played the track “back-to-back-to-back (and then some)” and was “vibing to it harder than anyone else in the room” during taping for the series. Sources told the outlet that Cannon had “took control of the DJ booth” and played “The Invitation” at least 20 times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the report, Cannon played the track on repeat not only for his VIP guests, staff and cast members, but also “over the speakers for the audience on the main stage.”

The song was released earlier this month in response to a verse Eminem raps on Fat Joe’s new single “Lord Above,” during which he takes aim at Cannon and Mariah Carey. After the track was released, Cannon hit back with “The Invitation,” a song in which he throws several low blows at Eminem.

“Call Kim/Somebody get Hailie,” he raps in reference to Eminem’s 23-year-daughter Hailie Jade Mathers. “And that other kid you raisin’ that ain’t even your baby.”

“My baby-mama killed you off a decade ago,” another line reads, referencing Eminem and Carey’s brief fling. “You’re still cryin’ about it, b– now who really the h–?”

In an interview with Power 106, Cannon was asked about the issue at hand. He didn’t hesitate to take a dig at Eminem.

“We should change his name from Eminem to like Percocet,” he said. “What’s the pill old that people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem and pop whatever you want to pop.”

“The Invitation” was one of two diss tracks Cannon released, with the second titled “Pray For Him.” After “The Invitation” was released, Eminem responded on Twitter by demanding an apology, though he has not yet responded to the second diss track.

The feud between the two rappers dates back to 2008, when Eminem brought up Cannon and Carey, then newlyweds, in his song “Bagpipes from Baghdad,” rapping, “Nick Cannon, I wish you luck with the f– w–.” Cannon hit back with the release of “Obsession” which was targeted at the Detroit native.