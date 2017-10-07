Nelly Denies Sexual Assault Allegation, Set to Perform Saturday Night

Nelly was arrested Saturday morning for the alleged rape of a woman in his tour bus a few hours prior.

The hip-hop artist was arrested at 4:37 a.m. PST and has since been released from custody, The Blast reports. His attorney, Scott Rosenblum, has released a statement on behalf of him and denies all allegations related to the sexual assault.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation,” Rosenblum said. “Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges.”

“Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation,” Rosenblum added.

Additionally, the outlet reports that Nelly still intends to perform with Florida Georgia Line at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday night.

The alleged sexual assault occurred at 3:45 a.m. in the “Hot in Herre” singer’s tour bus, which was parked at Walmart. He had performed alongside the country duo at the White River Amphitheater near Seattle, Washington, a few hours prior the incident.